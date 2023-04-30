Nestor Cortes allows 3 HRs in Yankees' 15-2 debacle in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees are leaking oil.

And to quote the great NFL coach/philosopher Rich Kotite, who declared early in a wayward 3-13 1995 Jets campaign: "There isn't a cookbook answer” to right things.

The banged-up Yankees completed a miserable seven-game trip with a 15-2 dumpster fire of a loss to the Rangers Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field, a game in which they neither pitched nor hit, both elements of the game looking equally feeble.

Yankees pitchers allowed four home runs, including three by Nestor Cortes — his forgettable afternoon lowlighted by Josh Jung’s first-inning grand slam that put the Yankees in a four-run hole — and one by Albert Abreu. The Rangers hit three homers in a four-run fifth inning that turned their 4-1 lead into an 8-1 laugher and the high comedy continued with a six-run sixth in which they sent 10 to the plate.

Again missing Aaron Judge, out since being removed from Thursday’s game with a right hip strain, Yankees bats were again mostly non-existent, though that had been the case many nights of late even with the reigning American League MVP in the lineup.

The Yankees (15-14) have not scored more than three runs in 13 of their last 17 games, and in those 13 games, they have scored 23 runs and gone 5-8. They went 2-5 on this trip, which started with losing two of three to the Twins in Minneapolis, the Yankees' first series loss to them since 2001.

The Rangers, a vastly different outfit under manager Bruce Bochy than they have been in recent years, improved to 17-11.

Perhaps the Yankees, who were outhit 11-8, can get going against the skidding Guardians (13-15), who start a three-game series at the Stadium Monday night.

That, however, is far from certain as the Guardians likely see the series as presenting them the same opportunity.

After Rangers lefthander Martin Perez (4-1, 2.60 ERA), who allowed one run, six hits and a walk over six innings, gave up a hit and nothing else in an 11-pitch first, Cortes came out in the bottom half with command issues.

The lefthander walked Robbie Grossman, a thorn all series, with one out and Nate Lowe, equally a thorn, one batter later. Adolis Garcia then flared a single down the rightfield line to load the bases, and Jung unloaded them by launching a 2-and-2 slider to right, his sixth homer making it 4-0.

Cortes allowed a career-high seven runs, five hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings.

The Yankees got one run back in the third. Aaron Hicks singled to left with one out and Anthony Volpe lasered a double past a diving Garcia in the gap in right-center to put runners at second and third. Oswald Peraza’s groundout to short brought in Hicks to make it 4-1.

After Cortes struck out one in a perfect third, the Yankees were denied cutting the lead in half in the fourth by Garcia’s arm. DJ LeMahieu led off with a walk and went to second on Oswaldo Cabrera’s groundout to short, the second out of the inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa slashed a single to right, where Garcia clipped a feet-first sliding LeMahieu at the plate for the third out, keeping it 4-1.

The Rangers then blew it open in the fifth. Grossman walked with one out and Lowe followed by roping a first-pitch cutter just over the wall in left, his fourth homer making it 6-1. After a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake, Garcia teed off on an 0-and-1 fastball, crushing it to left for his eighth homer that made it 7-1. Jung popped out and Albert Abreu surrendered the third homer of the inning, a shot off the bat of Heim, his fifth, which made it 8-1, turning the remainder of the contest into MLB’s version of garbage time.