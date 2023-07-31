Yankees scratch Domingo German with soreness in armpit . . . and he relieves Jhony Brito in fifth

As the clock ticked into the final 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline, things continued to only look worse in the big picture for the Yankees.

Domingo German, slated to start Monday’s series opener against the Rays at the Stadium, was scratched because of discomfort in his armpit (although he wound up entering the game to begin the fifth inning with the Yankees trailing 5-1).

Luis Severino’s horrid start on Sunday — after which he called himself “the worst pitcher in the game” — left the bullpen in a situation in which the club was forced to recall Jhony Brito from Triple-A to make the start for fear of overtaxing the relievers a second straight day. Brito, however, allowed four home runs in the first four innings.

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ competitors in the race to make the postseason continued to get better. The Rays joined the Rangers, Blue Jays, Astros and Angels in a group that has acquired talent for the stretch run, strengthening their starting rotation by trading top prospect Kyle Manzardo for Cleveland’s Aaron Civale.

“It’s kind of a jump-start in this clubhouse,” the Rays’ Brandon Lowe said. “ . . . It kind of energizes everybody in this clubhouse, kind of makes us excited that we’re improving and trying to make this team better.”

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the way other clubs have been more active than his. He replied, “Sometimes an acquisition is something that is a shot in the arm and kind of a little spark. Sometimes it goes the other way, too. I’d rather not speculate on something that may or may not happen. Right now, it’s about us getting going.”

German experienced the discomfort Sunday and a scheduled throwing session was called off, though Boone said he felt better on Monday. He was scheduled to have a pregame exam with the team’s medical staff, and Boone thought he might avoid a trip to the injured list and be able to return to the rotation before the end of this seven-game home-stand against the Rays and Astros.

“We don’t think it’s an IL situation but want him to see the doctor and just make sure,” Boone said a few hours before putting German in the game. “If that’s the case, [German] will slot in here the next several days.”

German has covered the gamut this season while going 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA in 20 starts. He threw MLB’s 24th perfect game and also gave up at least four earned runs eight times.

Sending German to the mound might have been more of a consideration if the bullpen hadn’t been forced to get 14 outs after Severino gave up nine runs and recorded only 10 outs on Sunday, but Boone said, “We just didn’t feel like we could just send him out there and, if we had to pull the plug in the first, we would be in a tough situation.”

Brito made his 12th start and 13th appearance this season. Entering Monday, he had posted a 4-4 record with a 4.70 ERA in 51 2⁄3 innings. “Spot starts where he’s gotten called up, he’s done a nice job,” Boone said. “So we expect him to come up here and give us a good effort.”

Not this time.

Ron Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Brito.

The Rays opened the season with 13 straight wins and were 57-28 at the end of June but, entering Monday, had won only seven games since. Civale should help.

Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays always feel they are being supported by the front office and said, “You’ve got to appreciate the effort that they’re putting forth in trying to help.”

Civale, who is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts this season, will join the Rays on Wednesday and will pitch Saturday. “I know our front office certainly values where the mindset of the clubhouse is on a daily basis,” Cash said. “I hope that we are all interpreting this as ‘our front office was trying to improve a really good club’ and I feel like [they] did that when we got Civale.”

Asked about the mindset of his players as deals are unfolding, Boone was reserved.

“We’ll see where we are in 24 hours as far as ‘OK, the deadline’s come and gone. Here’s what’s happened or not happened,’ ’’ he said. “Then we’ll address it.”