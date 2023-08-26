Gerrit Cole handles Rays, DJ LeMahieu homers twice to lift Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There was much to quibble with from Wednesday’s Brian Cashman news conference, primarily his defensiveness regarding the Yankees’ analytics department.

But in addition to his use of the word “disaster” in describing the 2023 season, the longtime general manager hit one thing on the head.

“The fight is there. The care is there. The intent is there,” Cashman said Wednesday. “Being a part of this organization for quite some time, I do know the difference.”

That was on display Friday night.

Behind a two-homer night by DJ LeMahieu and an exceptional outing by Gerrit Cole, who quickly put his chase for the American League Cy Young Award back on track, the Yankees kicked off a three-city, 10-game trip by beating the Rays, 6-2, in front of 22,679 at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (62-66), who also got an RBI double by Gleyber Torres and a two-run double by Giancarlo Stanton to highlight a three-run seventh that gave them a rare cushion, outhit the Rays 11-4.

Cole (11-4, 3.00), who allowed a season-worst six earned runs in four innings in his previous start against the Red Sox, gave up two runs and three hits in 7 2/3 innings in which he did not walk a batter and struck out 11, tying his season high.

Cole allowed two or fewer runs for the 20th time this season, the most in the sport. Jonathan Loaisiga came on for Cole during the eighth and allowed an inherited runner to score an unearned run that was charged to Cole and made it 6-2.

Rays righthander Zach Eflin, who came in 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA, allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out 11 as the Rays dropped to 78-52.

LeMahieu homered off Eflin in the fifth to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead and went deep off sidearmer Trevor Kelley in the eighth to make it 6-1. That gave him 11 home runs.

The Yankees, who went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position, threatened in the third but were turned away.

Oswald Peraza, called up earlier in the week and getting the start at third, led off with a single to left. After Ben Rortvedt struck out swinging, LeMahieu banged a single back up the middle, but Aaron Judge (four strikeouts) fanned and Torres bounced to third.

Cole struck out two in a 15-pitch bottom of the third — giving him four through three innings — and the Yankees put another runner in scoring position in the fourth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started in center for the resting Harrison Bader, doubled with one out. He also was stranded as Anthony Volpe popped to short and Everson Pereira, also called up earlier in the week, struck out.

LeMahieu gave the Yankees a lead with two outs in the fifth, hammering a hanging 2-and-1 curveball into the seats in left.

Cole provided a shutdown inning in the bottom half, his most impressive inning of the night. Cole struck out Josh Lowe swinging at a 97-mph fastball, then struck out Osleivis Basabe and Jose Siri swinging at sliders.

The Yankees gave Cole a two-run cushion in the sixth on Pereira’s two-out RBI single.

Cole made it four straight strikeouts, and 13 straight retired, with a strikeout of Christian Bethancourt to led off the bottom half. But Yandy Diaz homered on a 2-and-1 slider, making it 2-1. It gave Diaz, who came into the night hitting .326 overall in 2023 and .317 in his career against Cole, his 17th homer of the season.

The Yankees, contrary to how much of their season has gone at the plate, continued to tack on, doing so in the seventh with Kelley on the mound. He hit LeMahieu with a pitch with one out and Judge walked. Torres laced an RBI double to left and Stanton lasered a two-run double off the leftfield wall to make it 5-1.