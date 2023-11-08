Scott Boras gives his pitch on why Yankees should be targeting Cody Bellinger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Super-agent Scott Boras annually tries to sell the Yankees on his free agents, regardless of whether they need or want those players.

Getting the Yankees – a high-payroll, high-revenue team with a long history of spending – involved in the offseason rumor mill is good for his business.

Sometimes, the Yankees are interested. Sometimes, it is all bluster.

Not so this winter.

Boras represents at least one player of interest to the Yankees, one who fits a significant need – lefthanded-hitting outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The 28-year-old, whose father, Clay, played with the Yankees from 1999-2001, is a name that has already been discussed in various internal meetings that have occurred in preparation for the 2024 season.

“I think Bellinger’s a fit with most teams because he’s a Gold Glove-type first baseman, centerfielder, can play four positions, hit in the middle of the lineup, provide power,” Boras said Wednesday during his annual gathering with reporters at the general managers’ meetings. “I wouldn’t know any team that wouldn’t want that.”

The Yankees certainly do though, as is the case in just about 100 percent of cases – and the number goes to 100 when it comes to Boras clients – dollars and years committed will be the determining factor.

And it is not yet clear what kind of payroll Hal Steinbrenner, on the hook for roughly $275 million this past season, envisions for 2024.

“We’re going to be interested in looking at everything that’s available that can make us better,” GM Brian Cashman said Tuesday, alluding to both the offseason free agent and trade markets. “And then, ultimately, Hal Steinbrenner will make final calls on what those price tags are and how they would fit.”

Bellinger, who rebounded in 2023 with the Cubs after rough 2021 and ’22 seasons with the Dodgers, checks just about every box from the Yankees’ standpoint.

Besides being a much-needed lefty bat, Bellinger, primarily a centerfielder, can play all three outfield spots as well as first base, as Boras mentioned. The latter is of particular importance given Anthony Rizzo’s injury history. And he has performed well in two large markets (Los Angeles and Chicago).

“We need two outfielders because of Jasson Dominguez being hurt now,” Cashman said during his hour-plus press conference Tuesday that went viral (for reasons having little to do with his responses to questions about the 2024 roster). “Obviously, that doesn’t help, so I need a centerfielder, I need a leftfielder, preferably lefthanded.”

Bellinger, whom the Yankees had discussions with the Cubs about before last year’s trade deadline, slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs in 2023.

“You’ve got a five-tool player," Boras said of the 2019 NL MVP.

Boras, not surprisingly, didn’t see a reason why the Yankees wouldn’t spend big this winter, especially after missing the playoffs.

“I watched an interview yesterday that said they might be aggressive [in free agency], I’m not sure. I don’t know,” said Boras before referencing Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole (also a Boras client). “Look, they’ve got two top-five players in the game. They’re the New York Yankees. Largest revenues in the game [so] why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they want to reward their fanbase with New York Yankee conduct?”

Boras on Wednesday, in a nearly hour-long media session that covered an amalgam of topics, also received a handful of questions about lefty-hitting outfielder Juan Soto. There has been much speculation about the dysfunctional Padres looking to trade the 25-year-old, who is a year away from free agency. Should San Diego look to move the three-time All-Star, the Yankees, among many other clubs, would at least explore that option. But Boras said he doesn’t anticipate Soto being dealt.

“Met with the Padres, they laid out their plan for next year, which obviously included a lineup that definitely includes Juan Soto,” Boras said. “He’s their one .900 OPS player (.930). They’re obviously looking for more lefthanded bats rather than less, that’s for sure.”