SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's remains in top 10 in AP Top 25 poll

St. John's guard Kadary Richmond is fouled by Creighton center...

St. John's guard Kadary Richmond is fouled by Creighton center Fredrick King, right, during the second half on Sunday at MSG. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By Roger Rubinroger.rubin@newsday.com@rogrubin

The past week was an eventful one for St. John’s. The Red Storm saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end with a two-point loss at unranked Villanova, saw that they were seen as a top-four seed for one of the regions when the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its to-the-moment brackets and then beat then-No. 24 Creighton before a sellout crowd of 19,812 at the Garden.

The Red Storm’s loss was costly but the win over the Bluejays was a nice recovery as they only slipped from No. 9 in the AP Top 25 last week to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

St. John’s (22-4, 13-2) is in the national rankings for a fifth straight week for the first time since 2014-15. And it is ranked in the top 10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 1998-99, when it finished the season by reaching the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

They are one of only two Big East teams in the rankings. Marquette is No. 16. Creighton slipped out of the Top 25.

St. John’s next plays Wednesday night against DePaul at Wintrust Arena and finishes the week against UConn on Sunday at the Garden.

Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned to Newsday in 2018 to write about high schools, colleges and baseball following 20 years at the Daily News. A Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011, he has covered 13 MLB postseasons and 14 NCAA Final Fours.

More on this topic

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME