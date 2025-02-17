St. John's remains in top 10 in AP Top 25 poll

The past week was an eventful one for St. John’s. The Red Storm saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end with a two-point loss at unranked Villanova, saw that they were seen as a top-four seed for one of the regions when the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its to-the-moment brackets and then beat then-No. 24 Creighton before a sellout crowd of 19,812 at the Garden.

The Red Storm’s loss was costly but the win over the Bluejays was a nice recovery as they only slipped from No. 9 in the AP Top 25 last week to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

St. John’s (22-4, 13-2) is in the national rankings for a fifth straight week for the first time since 2014-15. And it is ranked in the top 10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 1998-99, when it finished the season by reaching the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

They are one of only two Big East teams in the rankings. Marquette is No. 16. Creighton slipped out of the Top 25.

St. John’s next plays Wednesday night against DePaul at Wintrust Arena and finishes the week against UConn on Sunday at the Garden.