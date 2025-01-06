Three takeaways from Giants' Week 18 loss: Who stays? Who goes?

1. Now what? Who stays?

So who pays the price for this miserable Giants’ 3-14 season? Does anybody? All eyes are on coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, whose futures hang in the balance after Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Eagles.

Daboll coached, at times, like someone evaluating a roster. The Giants lined up Joshua Ezeudu at guard on some series when he’s mostly played backup tackle. He gave more reps to some of his younger defensive linemen like Elijah Chatman, Elijah Rogers and Jordon Riley. Dru Phillips played some cornerback after playing at nickel all season.

Personnel was the Giants’ biggest issue more than coaching. They must find an answer at quarterback and upgrade several positions, including the secondary. But first, it’s a wait-and-see if Daboll and/or Schoen will have a say in those matters.

“You do the best job you can. Again, I'd say we have good conversations,” Daboll said about speaking with Giants management. “Three wins, not good enough. So, a lot of work to be done.”

2. Three isn’t a magic number for NFL Draft

The Giants getting the No. 3 draft pick means one thing -- there’s no guarantee they’ll draft a quarterback there.

The Titans at No. 1 could look to upgrade things after quarterback Will Levis struggled and was benched for Mason Rudolph. The Browns at No. 2 might try to draft Deshaun Watson’s replacement despite Watson on the hook for $46 million next season.

There’s two top quarterbacks this draft in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. If they’re gone by No. 3, the Giants could pick from tantalizing options that might include Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“I’d pick a game-changer,” tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. “The guy who can come in and doesn't think about age or doesn't think about, you know, where he was drafted. He's just coming into work, and he's coming in to help this team win and never go 3-14 again.”

That’s a good plan but that plan better include finding a young quarterback they can develop and trust for multiple seasons. Otherwise, they risk repeating this dreadful campaign without a guarantee they’ll be in a position to draft a quarterback in 2026.

3. Malik Nabers needs more help

It’s safe to say Malik Nabers is the Giants’ best young receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. It’s too soon to know if it’ll stay that way, but his first season was special.

Nabers finished with a Giants’ single-season record of 109 receptions. His 1,204 yards are second-most for a Giants rookie behind Beckham. Between he and Tyrone Tracy Jr., the Giants have two talented rookies to build around.

But they need more help. Darius Slayton is a free agent and so the Giants need another top receiver. For Nabers to keep developing on the field like Beckham, that comes with surrounding him with other productive players.