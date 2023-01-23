Saquon Barkley's future with Giants still uncertain

On Monday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen provided clarity on his quarterback’s future, saying, “We would like to have Daniel Jones back.”

Schoen was a bit less definitive when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley.

“Listen, Saquon has done everything we’ve asked him to do, and he’s a good football player,” Schoen said. “Again, the positional value – we’ll get into how we want to build this team and allocate our resources. That’s what it comes down to. Again, he’s a good football player. He was durable for us this year; he played well. And again, he’s a guy that we would like to have back.”

The question is, at what price?

During the Giants bye week in November, the Barkley camp and the Giants brass discussed a contract extension. The Giants number was around 12 million per year. The Barkley camp was seeking more than that.

“We had productive conversations,” Schoen said. “We were off on the value. We said we would circle back up at the end of the season and continue those conversations, but at that time of year, we weren’t really that close.”

Barkley has told Newsday on several occasions this season that he wants to remain a Giant and wants to continue playing alongside Jones. The running back and quarterback are close friends.

Asked Saturday night if he might have played his last game for the Giants, he said: “I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform. But like I said, all that stuff is out of my control. That’s a conversation. That’s why you have an agent, and I have an unbelievable agent. Sometime this week sit down with [Kim Miale], sit down with my family and see what’s up.”

Under Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, the Giants record of 9-7-1 this season represented a considerable turnaround from their four previous seasons, which included a total of 19 wins. Winning the playoff game against the Vikings, Barkley carried nine times for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also made five receptions for 53 yards.

“There is a lot you can take from this season,” Barkley said. “We did a lot of great things, had a lot of success. Obviously came up short, but if we can keep the core and keep the majority of guys here, it’s something we can build on. I feel like the foundation was laid. We’ve got the right guys, competitive guys. We’ve got the right coaches, Just came up short. That’s life. You have to learn from it and build on it.”