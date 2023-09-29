SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets' Robert Saleh wears Farmingdale shirt in honor of community after bus accident 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh wears a Farmingdale shirt at his news conference on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Credit: X/NYJets

By Denis P. GormanSpecial to Newsday

Jets coach Robert Saleh took a moment at the end of his media availability on Friday to offer condolences to the Farmingdale community in light of last week’s tragic bus accident.

The Farmingdale High School band was involved in a crash that killed band director Gina Pellettiere and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari and sent dozens of students to hospitals. 

“We’re recognizing Farmingdale High School and everyone that was affected by the tragic bus crash from last week,” said Saleh, who wore a Farmingdale High School t-shirt. “Thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Farmingdale community [on] Long Island, the school band program, and hope everyone’s doing well and healing the way that they need to heal.”

The Farmingdale football team plays its first game since the crash this weekend at Port Washington and will wear a new helmet decal honoring those affected. 

