Jets vs. Chargers Q&A: Offensive line woes, Aaron Rodgers and more

How did the makeshift offensive line perform?

Zach Wilson was sacked eight times. Some of them were Wilson holding the ball too long, but the line was overmatched against Joey Bosa (2 1/2 sacks, forced fumble, recovery) and Khalil Mack (two sacks, forced fumble).

The Jets have had a revolving door on the offensive line due to injuries. This was their fifth different starting combination and fourth in four games.

Rookie Joe Tippmann returned after missing last week with a quad injury and started at center. Billy Turner got his first start at right tackle. Max Mitchell moved from right tackle to right guard for the first time. Mekhi Becton and Laken Tomlinson remained the starting left tackle and left guard, respectively.

“Just trying to get our best five out there,” Robert Saleh said. “I know there was eight sacks. But I felt like for the most part they did a pretty good job, I thought we ran the ball pretty well. I thought we were protecting. It felt like it was holding up enough, but I’ll get to the tape.”

The Jets ran for only 64 yards. They would have had more, but three penalties negated 25 yards rushing.

How much has Aaron Rodgers progressed in the last week?

A lot. It’s been eight weeks since Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon and he was on the field pregame, doing three-step dropbacks and throwing the football 50 yards and farther.

Rodgers still has a ways to go before he can be cleared to return this season — which is his mission — but he was limping less while walking. He also walked into MetLife Stadium and into the Jets’ locker room. The previous three games he attended, Rodgers had a cart drive him to the locker room.

With all the offensive struggles, would Saleh consider a change in play-calling?

No, Saleh said. It’s offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s job, and it will be up to him and the coaches to figure out how to fix this mess. The Jets continue to be terrible on third down. They were 3-for-17 converting third downs Monday. They’re 10-for-55 in their last four games. The Jets are also 1-for-13 in red-zone chances.

Why was Zach Wilson walking toward the Chargers' sideline after one sack?

Here’s his answer: “I got flipped upside down on my head — not dazed, flipped upside down. When I got sacked, I was upside down, so when I stood up, the Chargers were all kind of blocking the sideline and so I kind of just got turned around.”

How was Allen Lazard’s night?

Not good. The veteran receiver caught two passes for 18 yards, committed three penalties and had a drop.

Who was inactive?

There were no real surprises, but edge rusher Carl Lawson was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Veteran receiver Randall Cobb also was inactive despite being a full participant in practice all week. The Jets have used undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson more and elevated receiver Malik Taylor for the second straight game.