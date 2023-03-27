Robert Saleh 'not hitting the panic button' yet over Aaron Rodgers trade talks

PHOENIX – Robert Saleh couldn’t mention the name Aaron Rodgers or really speak about him at all since he’s a member of the Green Bay Packers. But Saleh sounded confident that the quarterback who shall not be named will soon be a Jet.

“I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out,” the Jets head coach said Monday morning.

The Jets and Packers are at a stalemate with regards to compensation in a trade for Rodgers. Green Bay reportedly wants the Jets’ first-round pick this year. The Jets don’t want to give up that No. 13 pick. So they’re locked in a stare-down that could go on until just before the NFL Draft.

What’s clear is that Rodgers intends to play for the Jets and they’re still in pursuit with plenty of optimism.

“I’m not hitting the panic button,” Saleh said. “I’m confident that things are going to work out. I’m a very positive person and optimistic so I’m very confident that things will go the way that we’re hoping. At the same time it’s not going to eat at me.”

Saleh spoke for 30 minutes during the annual AFC Coaches Breakfast at the league meetings. He was asked directly or indirectly about Rodgers nearly 30 times, and Saleh did a masterful job of never saying his name and evading questions while still answering them.

“You’re imagining a world that you have a quarterback,” Saleh said. “But you just got to stay focused in the moment and focused on things that you got control over.”

Saleh said he would have liked the quarterback situation settled “three years ago,” but this is a process.

The Jets would like this done before April 17, the start of the offseason program. But Rodgers is familiar with the system that new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will run. Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator for three years and is a reason Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

“For sure, if there’s great rapport with the coordinator, there’s no urgency,” Saleh said. “The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it’s just a matter of refining skills and all that stuff. So there’s no hurry on our end.”

Some of the other things Saleh addressed during his press briefing included:

* The Jets have interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr.: “There’s always going to be interest with any great player. Things have to work out,” Saleh said. Rodgers and Beckham would like to play together.

* The Jets are not pursuing Ezekiel Elliott: There was a report that Jets were one of the teams Elliott was considering. “We love our running back room,” Saleh said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

* Zach Wilson is the Jets’ No. 2 quarterback: “As of now, for sure,” Saleh said. “We’re really excited to work with him. Let me make sure I rephrase that because when I said ‘as of now’ that’s going to be the headline. He’s our No. 2. I really still think Zach has a future in this league to be a really good quarterback. He has the work ethic, he has the mindset and he’s coming in here to attack it. We’re counting on him to be a fixture here for a while.”

* There’s no guarantee that Corey Davis is done as a Jet. Davis is a candidate to be cut to clear cap space or perhaps be included in the Rodgers trade. But Saleh mentioned Davis several times unsolicited and when asked specifically about wanting him to remain with the Jets, Saleh said, “For sure. Corey’s a big, solid receiver. He’s done a lot of really good things for us in two years. Definitely somebody that we want to keep. His leadership, his work ethic, the way he approaches every day, absolutely.”

* The Jets “for sure” have interest in former Titans center Ben Jones.