Five questions facing the Jets this offseason

1. Who will be their quarterback next season?

He may not be on the Jets’ roster right now. Zach Wilson is expected back, but the Jets can’t trust him to be their Week 1 starter. They said they would give him an opportunity to compete for the job. Mike White wants to return as well, but the unrestricted free agent would like some stability. Neither player has consistently shown that he can lead the offense or put the Jets in the best position to win, and neither has been able to stay healthy. The Jets’ No. 1 priority should be to bring in a veteran quarterback who can get the team, which has a playoff-caliber defense, into the postseason. Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are among the possibilities.

2. What is Wilson’s future as a Jet?

Robert Saleh said “through hell or high water” the Jets will develop Wilson, and general manager Joe Douglas reiterated that. The Jets don’t want to give up on Wilson too soon. It’s hard to move him anyway. Wilson’s value is low after the season he had. Being benched twice could have humbled Wilson and may also motivate him to return in better mental and physical shape. Wilson can raise his value with the Jets or around the league by overhauling his mechanics from the ground up. Wilson has arm strength and is good making plays off-schedule. He needs to be able to stand in the pocket, get to all of his reads and make simple throws, which are musts for NFL QBs. Wilson’s personal quarterback coach John Beck has some work to do.

3. What changes will there be on Robert Saleh’s staff?

The offensive coaches, particularly coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, are on the shakiest ground. Saleh said he would evaluate everything over the next few days. The offense underperformed terribly, especially late in the season. The Jets didn’t score a touchdown in their last three games. Wilson regressed and didn’t look like an NFL quarterback, and the run game disappeared. Year 3 is so important for Saleh and his own staying power that he has to do something to maximize the offense and the players’ potential. Saleh already said he would hire an experienced coach in the role of senior offensive assistant like the Jets had last year in Matt Cavanaugh, who replaced the late Greg Knapp. Saleh could turn to Gary Kubiak for that role

4. Besides quarterback, what positions need to be addressed and fixed?

The offensive line was a big disappointment and always banged up. The Jets started nine different combinations. Douglas needs to shore up this group. Versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker and left guard Laken Tomlinson will be back. Tackle Max Mitchell will return also. Center Connor McGovern and tackle George Fant will be free agents. Left tackle Duane Brown needs shoulder surgery and could retire. Mekhi Becton has slimmed down and could make a huge impact if he can stay healthy. That’s a big if. The mammoth tackle has played in just one game the last two years. Douglas said it’s a big offseason for Becton to return for camp in the best shape possible.

5. Will the Jets extend Quinnen Williams?

That has to be done and soon. Williams said he would skip the voluntary portion of offseason workouts if he doesn’t have a deal done by the start of OTAs. Williams made his first Pro Bowl, finished with 12 sacks and was voted team MVP. He will command more than $20 million annually after a breakout season. Williams is the first Jet to surpass 10 sacks since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2015. Wilkerson also was the last Jets’ first-round pick the organization extended. If the Jets don’t strike a deal, it will send a bad message to a locker room that loves Williams and to any potential future Jets.