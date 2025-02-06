SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl 2025: Four players not named Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts who could make an impact for the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a pass ahead...

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a pass ahead of Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Tom Rocktom.rock@newsday.com@TomRock_Newsday

A.J. BROWN

The wide receiver had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to Kansas City two years ago, but there is one snap that has bugged him ever since. “The play really kept me up thinking about how did I miss that and what I got confused on,” Brown said. Which one was it? “I don’t want to get into it because we may run it back,” he said. If the Eagles and Brown do that – and succeed this time – it could make all the difference.

JOSH SWEAT

The edge rusher took a pay cut to stick with the Eagles this season and has a chance to put a huge exclamation point on the end of his contract year before free agency with a standout performance in the Super Bowl. He led the Eagles this season with eight sacks and added six quarterback hits, 16 pressures and 41 tackles. KC won’t want to go up the middle against Jalen Carter and company so Sweat on the end will be a key part of keeping Patrick Mahomes from wrecking the Eagles’ chances.

QUINYON MITCHELL

One of two rookie cornerbacks getting plenty of playing time in the league’s top-ranked passing defense (along with Cooper DeJean), Mitchell has blossomed quickly into a full-blown stopper. Since Week 11 he has allowed 22 catches on 42 targets for 180 yards, two interceptions (both in the playoffs) and just 19 yards after the catch. Opponents have a passer rating of 59.6 against him.

MEKHI BECTON

Nobody delivers pressure up the middle quite like Kansas City with Chris Jones and Steve Spagnuolo’s armada of blitzing linebackers. So it will be up to Becton, the former Jets tackle who has found a home as one of the game’s most dominant guards during his one season with the Eagles, to plug those gaps, protect the interior, and create holes through which Saquon Barkley can do his thing.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and became its NFL columnist in 2022. He previously was Newsday's Giants beat writer beginning in 2008.

More on this topic

More Super Bowl

4 Eagles not named Barkley or Hurts who can impact the Super Bowl1m read
The Chiefs are going for a Super Bowl 3-peat. The Eagles are standing in their way in New Orleans4m read
Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peat2m read
New kickoff rule gets chance on Super Bowl stage after last year's game had no returns3m read
Lindsey Vonn laments that her skiing comeback at age 40 means she can't go to the Super Bowl2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME