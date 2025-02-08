Eagles get defensive leader Brandon Graham off IR in time for Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS — When Brandon Graham tore his left triceps on Nov. 24 he knew it could have meant more than just the end of his season. At age 36, with 15 years in the NFL, and already talking openly about an imminent retirement, it very likely could have spelled the end of his career.

“But in my mind,” Graham said this week, “I didn’t want it to end like that.”

There was one hope it wouldn’t. If the Eagles could stay alive long enough and make it to Super Bowl LIX then maybe, just maybe, he could recover in time to play in that game.

The Eagles did their part. And so did Graham.

The veteran defensive end returned to practices with the team after the NFC Championship Game and on Saturday afternoon was activated off injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against Kansas City. He is still listed as questionable on the injury report but figures to play at least some role in the Eagles’ defense.

“I feel good,” Graham said a few days before the roster designation that cleared the path for his participation. “No issues. I haven’t had too many problems.”

Nick Gates, a former Giants offensive lineman who has been questionable with a groin injury, was placed on injured reserve to make room for Graham on the roster. The Eagles also elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nicholas Morrow for the game.

Graham said he doesn’t want to “get in the way of the rhythm that everybody already has” but vowed to “add anything” he can and “give everything I’ve got.”

“If he’s able to be out there with us, it would mean a lot to this football team,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said before the final decision was made on Graham. “Obviously his ability to play and the things he can do, but [his leadership] would mean a lot for us out there. If he’s out there, I know he’ll make plays that help us win the football game.”

Graham has been doing that for a decade and a half with the Eagles.

A first-round pick out of Michigan in 2010, Graham came to Philadelphia when Andy Reid — now Kansas City’s head coach — was still running the team. He played through highs and lows, with a collection of quarterbacks and head coaches. He holds the record for most games played for the organization.

In Super Bowl LII against the Patriots, it was Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady in the fourth quarter that helped the Eagles win just as much as the memorable “Philly Special” gadget play for a touchdown did.

He was also on the field two years ago with the Eagles when they lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII.

"The biggest thing I would say about him? How much love he actually has for the Eagles organization and the city of Philadelphia,” Saquon Barkley said of his former NFC East rival and now teammate. “You can really see that. You can see it when he's talking about it and he gets emotional.”

Even before he was cleared to play his Eagles teammates were happy to have him back at practice. It just hadn’t been the same, they said, without his legendary mile-a-minute trash talking.

"Man, I'm probably the happiest one B.G. is back,” veteran tackle Lane Johnson said. “Everything he's been able to overcome, and he's been dominant for a long time. I'm excited he's back trash-talking us every day. I've probably heard the most."

Said cornerback Darius Slay: "B.G. is a spark at any given thing. When he retires, man, he can still be a spark . . . he played a long time in this league. If he doesn't come back [next season], he'll still be welcomed with open arms. He'll still be in the locker room anyway.”

It was former Eagles teammates Javon Hargrave and Hollis Thomas who urged Graham not to let the triceps injury end his career.

"They just told me, 'Hey man, that'll give you this amount of months’ and I was like 'OK,'" Graham said.

Graham said the doctors and those who suffered similar injuries told him he might be able to make it back in two and a half months. It’ll be just about that long on Sunday.

"I just went for it,” he said. “And I'm happy that the team wanted me to go for it too."

The Eagles still had to get this far for the plan to work, though.

Now both of them are here. For at least one more game together.