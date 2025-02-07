SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl 2025: Four players not named Patrick Mahomes who could make an impact for Kansas City

Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball...

Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson during the first half of the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26 in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

Xavier Worthy

The speedy rookie receiver came on strong late in the season and in the playoffs. He has three touchdowns in his last four games. Worthy puts stress on defenses because he can beat them in the short passing game and when going deep. Patrick Mahomes will get Worthy the ball in space, where he is hard to chase down.

Chris Jones

He remains one of the NFL’s top interior pass rushers, but it will be more important for Jones to be disruptive and have an impact as a run stopper against Saquon Barkley and this Eagles rushing attack. The Eagles’ offensive line has been dominant. Kansas City’s defensive line against Philadelphia’s O-line will be the key matchup in Super Bowl LIX.

Travis Kelce

Although he’s looked old at times this season, Kelce is usually old reliable for Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense in the biggest games. Kelce was quiet against Buffalo in the AFC Championship, but he opened the postseason with a vintage performance: seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown versus Houston. You can never count out Kelce in big moments.

Trent McDuffie

The third-year cornerback will be tested against the Eagles’ dynamic receivers. So much attention will be paid to Barkley, but you can’t forget about playmakers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. McDuffie, an All-Pro the last two seasons, could be assigned to shadow one of them or spend time on both. Kansas City may need an All-Pro performance from McDuffie on Sunday.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

