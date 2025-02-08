Former Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo seeking fifth career Super Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS — Stopping dynamic players and high-powered offenses in the Super Bowl is nothing new for Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He’ll have to do it again on Sunday for KC to pull off a historic three-peat.

The task starts with slowing down Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, who rushed for a league-leading 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. Barkley has totaled 442 rushing yards and five TDs in three postseason games to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Spagnuolo probably hasn’t slept much while preparing his defense for this matchup in Super Bowl LIX.

“We’re fully aware of how explosive this offense is that we’re getting ready to face,” Spagnuolo told Newsday. “It’ll be the best one we played all year.”

Spagnuolo, 65, has proved — multiple times — that he’s at his best in the biggest game of the season. He’s won four Super Bowls, the most by a coordinator in NFL history. This will be the sixth one that he coaches in, another record.

The former Giants defensive coordinator, affectionately known as Spags, devised the game plan that shut down Tom Brady and the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. The Giants held the NFL’s most prolific offense to 14 points.

Spagnuolo had similar success against high-scoring San Francisco in Super Bowls LIV and LVIII. Kansas City won both of them by limiting the 49ers to 20 and 22 points, respectively.

Last season, he had to scheme for Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. This time around, it’s not just Barkley who worries Spagnuolo. Dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are difference-makers, too. Philadelphia has the No. 1 scoring offense this postseason and had seven rushing touchdowns in its NFC Championship Game victory over Washington.

Two seasons ago — when Barkley still was a Giant — Spagnuolo’s defense had some issues with the Eagles in the Super Bowl, allowing 35 points.

“When you get to these points in these games, usually anybody you’re going against is pretty good,” Spagnuolo said. “In today’s day and age, these offenses are so explosive. This team that we’re getting ready to play, I’m not sure there’s a weakness on their offensive football team, and they’re really jelling at the right time.

“Somehow, some way, we got to find a way to slow them down.”

Spagnuolo’s players love and believe in him. They had T-shirts made last year that read “In Spags We Trust.” The defensive players still wear them and trust that Spagnuolo will find a way to contain the Eagles.

“Everybody believes in the formula, the system, the program, how he’s coaching it,” tackle Mike Pennel, a former Jet and arguably Kansas City’s best run-stopper, told Newsday. “There’s a reason why he’s here consistently, it’s not an accident. In my opinion, I’m playing for a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator.”

Defensive end George Karlaftis said Spagnuolo’s football knowledge, IQ and creativity, combined with how he teaches, trusts and relates to the players, bring out the best in them.

Spagnuolo has interviewed for head-coaching jobs, including with the Jets last month. No opportunities have presented themselves. He remains by coach Andy Reid’s side and has been a major part of the team’s success.

“As long as they continue to let Spags be our DC and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win,” All-Pro tackle Chris Jones said.

In Spags, Reid trusts, too.

“He does a great job of putting together these schemes and plans for the players,” Reid said. “Most of all, the players believe in him, so they go 100 miles an hour for him and they execute to the best of their ability. That’s all part of Spags. He’s able to motivate guys in that direction.”

All of that has helped Spagnuolo return to a familiar place. He feels blessed to have his defense competing in another Super Bowl, but the job is not done.

“It’s a little overwhelming and humbling,” he said. “I just hope we can finish it off the right way.”