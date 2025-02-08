Super Bowl 2025: Patrick Mahomes' focus on Kansas City's legacy, not his, as team eyes three-peat

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Mahomes can do something on Sunday that Tom Brady and every other legendary NFL quarterback couldn’t: lead his team to three straight Super Bowl titles.

Brady owns seven championship rings and that will be difficult to match. Mahomes, with three in his trophy case, may never get there. But if Kansas City beats Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes will stand alone — above the all-time greats — by delivering a three-peat.

"I care more about the legacy of our team," Mahomes said. "We've put in so much work and worked so hard that I want to be remembered for the team that we are and the team that we built here in Kansas City. I never really think about my legacy.”

Mahomes is carving out a remarkable legacy. And he’s only 29 years old.

Brady, Joe Montana (four) and Terry Bradshaw (four) are the only quarterbacks to win at least four Super Bowls. If Kansas City wins on Sunday, Mahomes joins that elite class and would be the youngest to secure four.

“When he finishes his career, he will be one of the greats if not the greatest to have done it,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said.

Mahomes is not chasing Brady. He and Kansas City are chasing history on Sunday.

No NFL team has won three straight Super Bowls. Kansas City is the first team to reach three consecutive Super Bowls after winning back-to-back titles. Not even Brady’s Patriots did that.

“I just want to be remembered as one of the greatest teams of all time at the end of the day,” Mahomes said. “I’m just more focused on leaving the imprint on Kansas City and how we are remembered for the rest of time.”

In the other three major pro sports, 14 teams have won at least three straight championships. The Islanders (1980-83) were the last to do in the NHL, the Yankees (1998-2000) in MLB and the Lakers (2000-2002) in the NBA. Kansas City is one of nine NFL teams to win two straight.

“To be put on the Mount Rushmore of greatest teams in history across any sport ever it's one hell of an opportunity,” safety Justin Reid said. “Just a tremendous opportunity to go out and do something that's never been done before."

Mahomes could end up being on the Mount Rushmore for quarterbacks.

His magic and mastery have been nothing short of brilliant since he became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018. Mahomes has led his team to seven straight AFC title games and five Super Bowls in the last six years.

Reid has coached some great quarterbacks, including Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick. He knows Mahomes is special and doesn’t like comparing him to anyone.

“He’s really rewriting it for himself,” Reid said. “They all kind of put their own mark on it. You can draw a little bit from each guy, but what really makes him unique is he does so many things so well in a tough sport.”

Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said when you package Mahomes’ “DNA, confidence, competitiveness” and talent, “you realize that this kid is different.”

The only blemish on Mahomes’ Super Bowl resume is losing to Brady and the Buccaneers four years ago. Mahomes said that’s the game that he plays over and over in his head.

Winning is what drives Mahomes, not being called the greatest of all time (GOAT). That’s usually reserved for the quarterbacks with the most rings. It was Montana until Brady came along and almost doubled Montana’s total.

Mahomes still has a long way to go before he reaches Brady’s ring count, but he’s already proved he’s one of the greatest. A three-peat would earn Mahomes some GOAT consideration.

“I’m trying to be the greatest Patrick Mahomes that I can be,” Mahomes said. “That’s obviously a goal of anyone’s — to be the greatest at their profession — but in order to do that, you have to be the greatest that you can be every single day.”

Brady, who will be calling his first Super Bowl as an analyst for Fox, is well aware of the ongoing GOAT debate. He doesn’t get into that and believes everyone should enjoy watching Mahomes for his brilliance.

“I just appreciate what we're really witnessing on the field, which is someone who is just incredibly gifted at what he's asked to do,” Brady said.

This Eagles team might be the best team that Mahomes and Kansas City has had to face during these Super Bowl years. They’re formidable and stacked.

Philadelphia has lost one game since September. The Eagles have an explosive offense that’s led by former Giants running back Saquon Barkley and dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, and boast the No. 1-ranked defense.

“This is going to be the best defense that we play all year,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “It’s going to be our biggest challenge yet. It’s going to be a fun challenge. I love going up against the best. It’s why I play the game. Sure enough we got two Goliaths going at it at the Super Bowl.”

Kansas City has taken on somewhat of a Patriots’ persona in that it is a dynasty that many want to see crumble. Mahomes can relate because he acknowledged this week that he “used to hate” the Patriots. Then he grew to appreciate them because he learned how hard it is to win and win consistently.

That’s Mahomes’ motivation, not chasing Brady for the unofficial title of GOAT.

“To be able to be in the Super Bowl again is always special,” Mahomes said. “So for me, it’s just being hungry to be as great as I possibly can be, not only for myself but for my teammates and knowing how blessed I am.

“It's been a heck of a run and hopefully we can continue as my career goes on.”