Super Bowl ticket prices, while still exorbitantly high, are dropping on the secondary market

Want to buy tickets to Sunday’s Super Bowl in New Orleans? Now might be the time as prices keep dropping ahead of the Kansas City-Philadelphia matchup.

That doesn’t mean it’s cheap, though.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the lowest price for a single seat at what used to be called the Louisiana Superdome was $4,070 on online ticket reseller TickPick.com.

That’s down 29% from the $5,756 per ticket on Jan. 26, when Kansas City (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) won the conference championships to set up the Super Bowl LIX matchup.

The average ticket price, according to TickPick, was $6,552.

Last year’s Super Bowl between Kansas City and San Francisco was the most expensive on record for resale tickets, according to TickPick. A single ticket to the game held in Las Vegas and won by Kansas City cost a whopping $9,136. But that was Vegas, baby.

The previous high was the 2021 Super Bowl won by Tampa Bay over Kansas City at the Bucs’ home stadium. A single ticket to that contest cost $7,046. Tom Brady was Tampa Bay’s quarterback that Sunday, but this Sunday he will be the lead analyst in Fox’s booth.

Over on Gametime.com, the numbers are pretty similar. A single ticket as of Tuesday afternoon could be had for as “little” as $4,074, including taxes and fees, which was down $6,375 from Jan. 27.

Top tickets on Gametime were being offered for $25,133 per seat, which is down from $58,327 as of Friday.

Tough call, right?

If you are looking to purchase the least expensive Super Bowl ticket possible, when is the best time to buy?

Gametime recommends four days before the game. Or Sunday. Prices tend to rise 2-3 days before the game before falling again on gameday, a Gametime spokesman wrote in an e-mail message.

“Most Super Bowl tickets will gradually decline in prices from two weeks out, down to their lowest price on the day of the game,” the Gametime spokesman wrote. “For example, in 2024, Gametime’s cheapest ticket declined from $9,400 two weeks out to $7,100 the day of the event.”

So there you go: If you happen to be in New Orleans on Sunday, and can wait out the online resale market, you should be able to score a relative bargain just before the game begins.

Of course, it’s not free to get to New Orleans or to stay there during the Super Bowl.

According to Bookies.com, on average, two people attending the game will spend “$17,812 on a pair of tickets, airfare, and two nights hotel, with parking, two hot dogs, and two beverages to wash it down.”

The good news? You could skip the two hot dogs to save a buck or more. Bookies.com reports that hot dogs which go for $6.25 at New Orleans Saints games are priced at $14 for the Super Bowl.

With all that in mind, how is demand for Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market compared with two years ago, when Kansas City beat Philadelphia in Glendale, Arizona?

According to Stubhub.com, “Demand is up, but with 2023-level prices. We anticipate surpassing the final sales of the 2023 Super Bowl on StubHub [Tuesday] while starting and average prices are consistent with the last matchup between Kansas City and Philly.”

The Superdome should have more than a few folks rooting for the participating teams, which isn’t always the case at the Super Bowl.

According to Stubhub, “Buyers from Kansas and Missouri are outpacing the number of tickets sold at this time in 2023 by 85%, and Pennsylvania buyers are up nearly 35%. Pennsylvania buyers have purchased 15% of all tickets sold; Kansas/Missouri buyers have purchased 7% of all tickets sold.”