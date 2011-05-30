BIG 10: The playoffs shake up the top ten

1. BAY SHORE SOFTBALL While most of the BIG 10 teams were under siege this week, Bay Shore remained at the top. This is the third undefeated season in the 29 years under coach Jim McGowan. The Marauders added two more wins this week. Briana Coan hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth to key a 6-2 win over Centereach, and Angelica Horn scored the game-winner on a wild pitch in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over Connetquot.

2. WEST ISLIP BOYS LACROSSE The Lions can boast of a 39-game winning streak heading into the Suffolk Class A final against Smithtown West on Wednesday. Drew Federico had two goals and two assists and Kyle Carrick anchored the defense in a 6-2 win over No. 5 Connetquot in the semifinals.

3. GARDEN CITY GIRLS LACROSSE They just keep on winning. The Trojans advanced to the Nassau Class B final with a 16-7 win over South Side in which Caroline Tarzian had four goals and three assists, and Mikaela Rix had three goals and three assists. Garden City, ranked second in the nation, will face rival Manhasset in the title game on Wednesday.

4. COLD SPRING HARBOR BOYS TENNIS Cold Spring Harbor is 18-0 after Josh Levine defeated Kevin Katz, 6-2, 6-1 at first singles, and Eric Ambrosio beat Steven Peng, 6-0, 6-2 at second singles in the Seahawks win over Syosset for its fourth straight Nassau title.

5. CHAMINADE BOYS GOLF Chaminade (14-0) beat St. Anthony’s to win their fourth straight CHSAA championship, as seven of their eight varsity golfers qualified for the state tournament, Thursday at James Baird State Park Golf Course in Pleasant Valley.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS LACROSSE The Friars wrapped up their season in as grand a fashion as possible, capturing a fourth straight CHSAA Class AA championship with an impressive 20-5 win over Sacred Heart. St. Anthony's finished the season ranked third in the country by LaxPower and ESPN Rise.

7. GARDEN CITY BOYS LACROSSE The Trojans own a 12-game win streak, and in that time, have outscored their opponents, 153-29. Their latest victim was South Side in the Nassau Class B semifinals, 14-2. Tom Gordon scored three goals and Devin Dwyer added two goals and three assists. GC will play Manhasset in tomorrow's final, a rematch of the Woodstick Classic, which the Trojans won 10-6.

8. MANHASSET BOYS LACROSSE The Indians (17-1) earned a Woodstick rematch with a 10-7 win over Wantagh in the Nassau Class B semifinals. Harry Kucharczyk scored four goals and Frank Morelli made eight saves. Manhasset has won eight straight since the Woodstick by a combined score, 92-27.

9. SMITHTOWN WEST BOYS LACROSSE A 7-1 fourth-quarter outburst helped the No. 3 Bulls (15-3) earn a surprisingly easy, 15-7, semifinal upset at No. 2 Ward Melville. Matt Schultz scored four goals, Kyle Keenan and James Pannell each had three goals and Ryan Adler made 13 saves. The Bulls earned a rematch in the title game with No. 1 West Islip, which beat them 8-7 in overtime on May 6.

10. GARDEN CITY GIRLS GOLF Garden City Maroon finished at 10-0 to win its sixth straight Nassau title as Marisa Cameron and Samantha Sessa finished first and second, respectively.

On the outside looking in; St. Anthony’s boys track, St. Anthony’s girls track.

BASEBALL

1. Chaminade (16-4)

2. Sachem North (19-4)

3. MacArthur (19-5)

4. St. Dominic (19-4)

5. Eastport-South Manor (20-3)

6. Sayville (20-2)

7. Carey (17-6)

8. Division (18-5)

9. Shoreham-Wading River (17-5)

10. Commack (19-6)

SOFTBALL

1. Bay Shore (20-0)

2. Farmingdale (13-6)

3. Kings Park (19-2)

4. Seaford (13-6)

5. Kellenberg (23-3)

6. Plainedge (19-3)

7. East Meadow (11-8)

8. Carle Place (18-2)

9. West Babylon (16-3)

10. Smithtown East (13-8)

GIRLS LACROSSE

1.Garden City (17-0)

2. St. Anthony’s (16-2)

3. Farmingdale (16-1)

4. Northport (16-2)

5. Hauppauge (18-0)

6. Manhasset (14-3)

7. Wantagh (12-4)

8. Bay Shore (15-3)

9. West Islip (14-4)

10. Massapequa (12-4)

BOYS LACROSSE

1. West Islip (18-0)

2. Garden City (16-2)

3. Manhasset (17-1)

4. Smithtown West (15-3)

5. St. Anthony's (14-3)

6. Chaminade (15-3)

7. Shoreham-Wading River (16-2)

8. Holy Trinity (13-6)

9. Massapequa (14-3)

10. Farmingdale (13-4)

BOYS TRACK

1. St. Anthony's

2. Longwood

3. Hills West

4. Baldwin

5. Smithtown West

GIRLS TRACK

1. St. Anthony's

2. Bay Shore

3. Garden City

4. Kellenberg

5. Uniondale

BOYS BADMINTON

1. Smithtown West (15-0)

2. Whitman (10-5)

3. Half Hollow Hills (9-5)

4. Miller Place (8-6)

5. Smithtown East (8-6)

GIRLS BADMINTON

1. Calhoun (13-2)

2. Half Hollow Hills (15-0)

3. St. Anthony’s (12-1)

4. Whitman (12-3)

5. Port Washington (13-2)

BOYS GOLF

1. Chaminade (14-0)

2. Sachem East (12-0)

3. St. Anthony’s (11-3)

4. Northport (12-0)

5. Lynbrook (12-0)

GIRLS GOLF

1.Garden City Maroon (10-0)

2. Smithtown East (10-0)

3. St. Anthony’s (14-0)

4. Northport (7-3)

5. Smithtown West (7-3)

BOYS TENNIS

1. Cold Spring Harbor (18-0)

2. Hills East (19-0)

3. Ross (17-1)

4. Syosset (11-4)

5. Whitman (15-3)