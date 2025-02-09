High school basketball roundup: Isaiah Perkins' three wins it for East Meadow

Isaiah Perkins made the winning three-pointer with 22 seconds left to lead East Meadow to a 67-64 win over Farmingdale in Nassau AAA-II boys basketball on Saturday. The Jets (16-3) won their 13th consecutive game. Brendan Cronin had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Will Casseus had 14 points, Perkins had 12, Mazin Ibrahem had 11 and Nick DeStefano had 10.

Jake Mangio scored 20 points, JJ Collins had 18 and Erik Kubelka added 16 for Farmingdale (11-7).

Floral Park 63, Wantagh 53: Brendan Martin had 26 points, five rebounds and three assists for Floral Park (15-4), which clinched the Nassau A-VI title. Brady Croon had 14 rebounds and Declan Lally had 13 points. Cole Spinelli scored 19 points for Wantagh (10-8).

Westbury 63, Herricks 58: Ashle Padovany had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Westbury (11-7) in Nassau AAA-II. Brian Destrat had 15 points and four assists, Petshley Louissaint had 10 points and 11 rebounds, Apollo Simmons added 11 points, five assists and six rebounds and Zion Mitchell scored 10 points. Akshar Sabarad scored 25 points for Herricks (10-9).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Rocky Point 57, Amityville 54: Casmere Morrow scored six of his 25 points in overtime for Rocky Point (11-9) in Suffolk V. He also had 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Marcus Portes added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Amir Dickerson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Amityville (13-7).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

St. Anthony’s 80, St. John the Baptist 69: James Taylor Jr. had 25 points and nine rebounds for St. Anthony’s (19-2) in the NSCHSAA. St. Anthony’s, which won its 10th straight game, made 27 of its 34 two-point attempts. Kevin Moore had 15 points and seven assists. Connor Mannix had 18 points. Jayden Miller had 23 points and Chris Williams added 22 points for St. John the Baptist (6-12).

Chaminade 81, St. Mary’s 78: Ricky Gunther had 18 points, including a layup to extend the lead to three in the final minute for Chaminade (13-7) in the NSCHSAA. Kyle Dillon scored 24 points, Michael Wede had 12 points and Peter Tagios added 11. Justin Mompoint scored 29 points and Myles Hebert scored 27 for St. Mary’s (5-14).

Kellenberg 56, St. Dominic 26: Stephen Kiernan scored 17 points for Kellenberg (13-6) in the NSCHSAA. The Firebirds did not allow a field goal in the first half and led 28-4 at halftime. Josh Rivera added eight points and five rebounds and Mike Tagios had 12 points and seven rebounds. St. Dominic fell to 15-6.

Long Island Lutheran 66, John Marshall (Richmond, Virginia) 63: Dylan Mingo scored 16 points and Kiyan Anthony added 15 to lead Long Island Lutheran (16-5) to a non-league overtime win at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. Anthony opened the overtime session with a three-pointer and Mingo added a layup to help LuHi pull away and win its 13th straight game. Kayden Mingo, Dylan’s brother, scored 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ward Melville 50, Lindenhurst 41: Jenna Greek had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Ward Melville (11-9) in Suffolk II. It was Greek’s seventh double-double of the season. Jaclyn Engel had 15 points and five steals. Emma Burmeister had 17 points for Lindenhurst (12-8).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Wantagh 43, Floral Park 28: Isabelle Ferraro scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter for Wantagh (17-2) in Nassau A-I. Wantagh outscored Floral Park 17-4 in the fourth quarter. Juliana Cerasi had 11 points and eight rebounds and Riley Forthofer had nine points and 11 rebounds. Juliette Payoutte had 15 points for Floral Park (15-4).

North Shore 49, Friends Academy 33: Alexandra Basile had nine points and a school-record 14 steals, according to coach Keith Freund, to lead North Shore (13-6) in Nassau A-II. Sofia Della Ratta had 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals. North Shore, which went 11-1 in Nassau A-II, clinched at least a share of the conference title for the fourth straight season. Maddie Mott had 24 points for Friends Academy (6-11).

Commack 46, Bay Shore 38: Sofia Vasselman scored 26 points to lead Commack (16-4) in Suffolk II. Gianna Solch added 12 points. Leahlani Ellia and Khaleis London scored 12 points apiece for Bay Shore (12-8).

Smithtown West 50, West Babylon 42: Alyssa Lorefice scored 23 points for Smithtown West (17-3), which clinched the Suffolk IV title. Catherine Piccininni added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Bulls rally from a 21-17 halftime deficit. Jaelynn Burgess had 16 points and Ava Dockery added 14 points for West Babylon (12-7).

Centereach 48, Bellport 40: Hayley Torres scored 18 points, including her 1,000th career point for Centereach (17-3) in Suffolk IV. Delaney Walters had 20 points and made three three-pointers. Mariah Battist scored 19 points and Cassandra Comeau added 13 for Bellport (1-17).

Islip 54, Sayville 42: Rylee Moran had 24 points to lead Islip (12-8) in Suffolk VI. Teagan Rao added 17 points. Ava Vadyak had 18 points, including her 1,000th varsity point, and Sam Carmody added 10 points. for Sayville (11-9).