Suffolk Division IV team-by-team football preview 2023

1. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT (11-0)

Coach: Michael Zafonte, eighth year

Five key players: Danny Aiello, RB/DB, Sr.; Dylan Spano OL/DL, Jr.; Maclin Keyser, RB/QB, Sr.; Michael Luce, WR/DB, Sr.; Jerry Lee, OL/DL, Sr.

The Phantoms: Bayport-Blue Point is coming off a historic season, winning its first Long Island championship in program history. The squad will look a little different without Hansen Award winner Brady Clark under center. However, the Phantoms bring back a strong group led by Aiello and Spano.

2. MILLER PLACE (5-4)

Coach: Adam St. Nicholas, fifth year

Five key players: Michael Giugliano, RB/DB, Sr.; Logan LaMountain, TE/DE, Sr.; Adam Messaoudi, OL/DL, Sr.; Shane Kiernan, QB, So; DJ Williamson, WR/DB, Jr.

The Panthers: They finished last season on a five-game winning streak after starting 0-3. Kiernan will start under center in his first varsity season.

3. GLENN (7-3)

Coach: David Shanahan, 29th year

Five key players: KaRahn King, RB/DB, Jr.; Ben Ross, OL/DL, Sr.; Jack Smith, RB/LB, Sr.; Matt Triolo, WR/DB, Jr.; Dan Elling, OL/DL, Sr.

The Knights: They were a game away from claiming the county championship last season and will look to get back to the title game. Glenn boasts strong offensive and defensive units with multiple returning players.

4. ISLIP (3-6)

Coach: Jamie Lynch, 18th year

Five key players: Dominick Albertelli, OL/DL, Sr.; Ernesto Cordova, OL/DL, Sr.; Christian Hall, RB/LB, Jr.; Jack McLoughlin, OL/LB, Sr.; Zach Miller, FB/LB, Sr.

The Buccaneers: The offensive and defensive lines will lead the Buccaneers this season as they move from Suffolk III. Jack Rao, a sophomore, has moved up to the varsity team as the starting quarterback, along with a pair of sophomore wide receivers in Matt Trovato and Jake DeGennaro.

5. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER (4-4)

Coach: Aden Smith, seventh year

Five key players: Zach Wilson, OL/DL, Sr.; Jake Fabian, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Wilson, WR/DB, Sr.; Liam Kershis, RB/DB, Sr.; Dan Greene, WR/LB, Sr.

The Wildcats: Wilson and Fabian will play big roles in guiding the team. Smith said Kershis has the “talent to be a difference maker.”

6. BABYLON (3-5)

Coach: Rick Punzone, 21st year

Five key players: Aidan Winter, QB/DB, So.; Sincere McDougal, WR/DB, Sr.; Jack Pinna, RB/LB, Sr.; Ben King, OL/LB, Jr.; Alex Kelitz, OL/DL, Jr.

The Panthers: They lost five starters in the first two weeks last season , and they’re returning nine starters to this season’s squad. Winter will lead the offense and defense.

7. MOUNT SINAI (2-6)

Coach: Vin Ammirato, 26th year

Five key players: Zach Molomo, OL/DL, Sr.; James Millen, TE/LB, Sr.; Mark Schreiber, OL/LB, Sr.; Nicholas Carretta, RB/LB, Sr.; Dontae Spadaro, RB/DB, So.

The Mustangs: The linebackers are a strong suit with team-leading tackler Millen atop the list. Ammirato said the team is “very inexperienced” and will need to improve.

8. CENTER MORICHES (3-5)

Coach: Matthew Millheiser, first year

Five key players: Xavier Bryant, WR/DB, Sr.; Matt Albino, RB/DB, Sr.; Connor Planz, QB/FS, Sr.; Noah Reed, OL/DL, Sr.; Brayden Hromada, TE/LB, Jr.

The Red Devils: Millheiser joins the program after the Red Devils missed the playoffs last season. They boast a strong all-around defense.

9. PORT JEFFERSON (2-6)

Coach: Josh Shields, second year

Five key players: Jaden Katsaros, RB/DB, Sr.; Ryan Filippi, QB/DB, Jr.; Malachi Bourjolly, WR/LB, Sr.; Brandon Verruto, OL/DL, Jr.; Matthew Wengatz, TE/DL/LB, Jr.

The Royals: They’ll run a new spread offense and a new 4-4 defense under Shields. He expects the offense to be strong with Filippi under center and Katsaros in the backfield.

10. GREENPORT-SOUTHOLD-MATTITUCK (0-8)

Coach: Timothy McArdle, third year

Five key players: Michael DeNicola, QB/DB, Jr.; Luke Newman, WR/LB, Sr.; Thomas Mastrangelo, OL/DL, Sr.; Brady Woods, OL/DL, Jr.; Dylan Spooner, WR/LB, Sr.

The Porters: They were young and inexperienced, and had a new coaching staff last season , which led them to an 0-8 record. McArdle expects a more consistent output throughout this season.

11. WYANDANCH (0-8)

Coach: Dawhite Hines, first year

Five key players: Timothy Jules, TE/LB, Sr.; Jonah Kennerly, TE/LB, Sr.; Derrick Henry, WR/DB, Jr.; Franklin Segovia, OL/DL, Jr.; Jelani Lake, WR/DB, Jr.

Wyandanch: Wyandanch is back in Suffolk IV after a season of Suffolk III ball. The duo of Jules and Kennerly lead the charge under Hines.

12. SOUTHAMPTON

Coach: Franklin Trent, first year

Five key players: Nehemiah Mack, FB/DL, Sr.; Liam Squires, RB/LB, So., Nootimus Williams, FB/DL, Sr.; Juan Pichardo Valdespino, WR/DB, So.; Dyson Smith, OL/DL, Jr.

The Mariners: Varsity football is back in Southampton after a few years of junior varsity play. They’re planning to run a pro offense and a 4-3 defense.