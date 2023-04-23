New varsity sports field coming to Hempstead High School

The multi-purpose field at Hempstead High School is getting a much-needed facelift.

After nearly 50 years, the district announced a major renovation of its varsity field that accommodates football, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls lacrosse.

The old grass field will now have artificial turf and lights. A groundbreaking ceremony, where shovels hit the dirt, was held at the school Saturday afternoon.

The excitement to play under the lights is appealing to Hempstead girls lacrosse coach Patty Ortman.

“The athletes just can’t wait to hit that field and play under the lights,” Ortman said.

“This gives us an exciting opportunity to welcome back our girls lacrosse team next year and build up the program.”

The renovations are part of a $6.2 million athletics complex project that will allow Hempstead High School to showcase its football team, which returned to the postseason in 2022.

“Our students are dedicated to both their studies and athletics and this new field is an indication of our dedication to them,” said Regina Armstrong, Hempstead Superintendent of Schools.

“It’s a great thing that the community is helping student-athletes,” said Jasmin Aries, a senior on the girls soccer team.

“It lets us know that our hard work is valuable and worth investing in.

“I’m happy that this will give future student-athletes a space to continue to work hard and make the community proud.”

Hempstead football will be able to host night games for the first time in school history.



