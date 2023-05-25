HS roundup: Baseball champs crowned; softball, lacrosse playoffs

Scott Vinski pitched a complete game and struck out eight in Bridgehampton’s 4-2 win over Port Jefferson in the Suffolk Class C/D baseball Championship Game Tuesday. Vinski’s two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the seventh broke a 2-2 tie for Bridgehampton (11-9). Port Jefferson is 14-9.

Commack 10, Lindenhurst 5: Evan Kay went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs to lead top-seed Commack over No. 3 Lindenhurst in the Suffolk Class AA Conference I final. Matt Mayer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Lindenhurst finished 18-7. Commack (21-2) will host Patchogue- Medford in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Suffolk Class AA championship series on Saturday at noon.

West Babylon 4, East Islip 0: Jace Alvino struck out nine in a complete game shutout and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead No. 1 West Babylon over No. 2 East Islip in the Suffolk Class A Conference III championship. Anthony Gerbasio went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and Brandon Hancock hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Elijah Outlaw. East Islip finished 17-7. West Babylon (19-4) will face No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class A Championship Series on Saturday at noon.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 4, Farmingdale 1: Sebastian Lippman allowed one run, two hits, and struck out seven in No. 2 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK’s win over No. 3 Farmingdale in Game 2 of the Nassau Class AA semifinals. Nate Sica pitched the last two innings to earn the the save. Peter Bounougias went 2-for-3 with a double. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (18-6) will face Farmingdale 4:45 p.m. Friday in the deciding third game at Plainview Old Bethpage High School.

SOFTBALL

East Meadow 6, Syosset 4: Julia Parise hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead No. 1 East Meadow over No. 5 Syosset in Game Two of the best-of-3 Nassau Class AA semifinals. Parise went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Brooke Errico went 2-for-3 with an RBI. East Meadow (16-5) will host Syosset at 5 p.m. Thursday in the deciding third game.

Islip 10, East Islip 7: Lauren McSweeney struck out eight in seven innings to lead No. 6 Islip over No. 7 East Islip in a Suffolk Class A elimination pool game Wednesday. McSweeney went 3-for-3 with three runs and Anna Rahner went 2-for-3 with three runs. Islip (16-5) will travel to No. 3 Hauppauge at 4 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Carle Place 16, Oyster Bay 4: Paige Selhorn had four goals and four assists to lead No. 2 Carle Place over No. 3 Oyster Bay in the Nassau Class D semifinals. Kaitlyn McGovern scored five goals and Marlo Knox had three goals and one assist for Oyster Bay. Carle Place (3-11) will face top-seed Cold Spring Harbor at 5:30 p.m. on May 31 at Adelphi in the finals.

BOYS LACROSSE

West Islip 9, Comsewogue 8: Derek Busking scored the winner with five seconds remaining to lead No. 3 West Islip over No. 2 Comsewogue in the Suffolk II semifinals. Cameron Dorman made 14 saves and CJ Schwarz won 19-of-22 faceoffs. Cole Sparks had a goal and four assists and Evan Aponte scored the tying goal with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. West Islip (12-5) will face No. 4 East Islip 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stony Brook University in the finals.

Shoreham-Wading River 13, Bayport-Blue Point 6: Liam Kershis had six goals and two assists and Alec Gregorek and Liam Gregorek each had two goals and an assist as No. 3 Shoreham-Wading River defeated No. 2 Bayport-Blue Point in the Suffolk Class B semifinals. Will Miller won 19 of 21 faceoffs and Jaden Galfano had 11 saves in the win. Ben Morris had three goals and an assist for Bayport-Blue Point (14-3). Shoreham-Wading River (13-5) will face No. 1 Mount Sinai at Stony Brook University at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Suffolk Class C final.

Mount Sinai 13, Harborfields 6: Nick Carretta, Christian Colantonio, Lucas LaForge and Cole Marsala each scored three goals to lead No. 1 Mount Sinai over No. 5 Harborfields in the Suffolk Class C semifinals. Shea Mullahey added two assists and Brayden Wilcken made seven saves. Hunter Droskoski scored three goals with an assist for Harborfields, which finished 12-6. Mount Sinai (17-0) will face No. 3 Shoreham-Wading River in the Class C final at Stony Brook University on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Northport 13, Ward Melville 4: Luke Loiacono had five goals and an assist to lead No. 3 Northport over No. 2 Ward Melville in the Suffolk I semifinals. Luca Elmaleh added three goals and Logan Cash scored two goals. Mike Tittmann made 12 saves. Nick Barbero scored two goals for Ward Melville. Northport ( 15-3) will face the winner of No. 1 Connetquot/ No. 5 Smithtown East at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stony Brook in the finals.

Wantagh 20, North Shore 4: Antony Tsakos had five goals and an assist and Danny Fisenne had three goals and three assists to lead No. 2 Wantagh over No. 10 North Shore in the Nassau Class C quarterfinals. Nick Cupelli, Dylan Martini and Devin Paccione each added two goals. Jack Kaufman scored three goals for North Shore, which finished 9-9. Wantagh (12-5) will play No. 3 Plainedge in the semifinals at Hofstra on Friday at 6 p.m.