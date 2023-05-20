HS playoffs roundup: Bayport-Blue Point softball beats top seed, highlights from baseball, lacrosse, badminton action
Erin McMahon pitched a complete game, striking out nine and walking none to lead No. 8 Bayport-Blue Point, 2-0, over No. 1 Sayville in the first round of the Suffolk Class A softball playoffs Thursday. McMahon had the winning RBI. Nikki Echevarria was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Linda Edwards had a hit and scored a run. Bayport-Blue Point (17-4) will travel to play No. 5 Mount Sinai on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals.
Kings Park 5, East Islip 4: Emma Lombardi hit an infield single to drive in Jess Forneiro in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead No. 2 Kings Park (15-2-1) over No. 7 East Islip in the second round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs. Kings Park will host No. 3 Hauppauge at noon on Saturday.
Northport 4, Ward Melville 3: Jillian Ryan hit a walk-off single, scoring Zoey Nussbaum in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead No. 11 Northport (11-8) over No. 14 Ward Melville (11-8) in the losers’ bracket of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs. Jaime Gould pitched a complete game, allowing three runs and striking out four. Northport will play the loser of No. 5 Sachem North/No. 13 Patchogue-Medford at noon on Saturday.
Carey 6, Plainedge 5: Caylee DeMeo scored the winning run from first base on a base hit by Lauren Peers in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead No. 7 Carey over No. 10 Plainedge in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Demeo and Peers were both 2-for-3. Charlit Hartenstein hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Plainedge and had all five RBIs. Carey ( 15-6) will travel to face No. 2 Clarke at 10 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
MacArthur 12, Elmont 0: Taylor Brunn pitched a five-inning two-hitter and struck out 12 to lead No. 1 MacArthur over No. 16 Elmont in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Brunn had a grand slam and scored three runs. Hailey Trapani went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double. Nicole Stueckenschneider went 3-for-3. MacArthur (20-0) will host No. 9 Bethpage at 10 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
BASEBALL
Carle Place 11, Locust Valley 4: Philip Bunt threw a complete game with three walks and two strikeouts as No. 6 Carle Place defeated No. 3 Locust Valley in Game 3 of the first round of the Nassau B-1 playoffs. Vincent Natalie went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored and Logan Martins went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Carmine Monaco went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs and Joey Ciminellli went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs. Carle Place (6-15) will travel to face No. 1 Seaford on Saturday in the semifinals.
Center Moriches 7, Mattituck 4: Joey Hiller had nine strikeouts and did not allow and earned run to lead No. 3 Center Moriches (12-8) over No. 2 Mattituck (12-9) in the semifinals of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Hiller went 2-for-3. Riley Morris had three RBIs and Brayden Hromada had two RBIs. Center Moriches will play No. 1 Babylon in a best-of-three finals starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Shoreham-Wading River 17, Kings Park 7: Liam Kershis had five goals and an assist and Alec Gregorek had three goals and three assists to lead No. 3 Shoreham-Wading River over No. 6 Kings Park in the first round of the Suffolk Class C playoffs. Gregorek’s brother Liam added three goals and an assist. Steven Cain had two goals and an assist. Thomas Hnis had three goals and two assists for Kings Park (9-8). Shoreham-Wading River (12-5) will visit No. 2 Bayport-Blue Point in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
East Islip 11, Smithtown West 6: Matthew McIntee had four goals and one assist to lead No. 4 East Islip (12-5) over No. 5 Smithtown West (5-11) in the first round of the Suffolk Class B playoffs. Charlie Heffernan added two goals and two assists. Drew Walendowski made nine saves. East Islip will play at No. 1 Hauppauge at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Side 19, Hewlett 4: Caitlin Haggerty had five goals and three assists and Avery Testa had five goals as No. 5 South Side (6-11) defeated No. 12 Hewlett (7-10) in the first round of the Nassau Class C playoffs. Ava Giugliano had 16 saves for Hewlett, including her 600th career save. South Side advances to play at No. 4 Seaford at 5 p.m. Monday in the Nassau B quarterfinals.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Jericho 6, Freeport 1: Judy Liang defeated Sarah Boco, 21-7, 21-5, at first singles as No. 2 Jericho defeated No. 7 Freeport in the quarterfinals of the Nassau playoffs. Jayda Zhou and Tiffany Qiu defeated Emely Galvez and Betzaly Collado, 21-10, 21-15, at fourth doubles. Jericho (12-2) will travel to face the winner of No. 3 Syosset/No. 6 Calhoun on Tuesday in the semifinals.