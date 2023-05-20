Long Island's top high school performers of the week

The high school playoffs are underway across Long Island. And the best of the best players continue to rise in the big moments. Here’s a look at this week's top performers.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mike Howard, Sachem North, G, Jr.: He stopped 11 shots in an 18-8 Suffolk Class A playoff win over Sachem East on Wednesday.

Jack Miller, Long Beach, A/M, Sr.: He scored four goals with six assists in a 16-4 win over New Hyde Park on Tuesday.

Kian McCoy, Island Trees, A, Jr.: He scored seven goals in a 16-8 win over Mineola on Monday.

Alessandro Walaitis, Mepham, A, Soph.: He scored four goals with five assists in a 17-2 win over Sewanhaka on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sabrina Boyle, Our Lady of Mercy, M, Soph: She had seven goals and an assist in a 15-7 victory over Archbishop Molloy in the CHSAA Class A final on Tuesday. It was her third straight game with at least seven goals and Boyle has 69 goals and 16 assists on the year.

Our Lady of Mercy’s Sabrina Boyle had seven goals and an assist against Archbishop Molloy on Tuesday, May 15, 2023. Credit: Bob Sorensen

Sara Curley, Lynbrook, A, Sr.: She had four goals and five assists in a 19-11 victory over Mineola in the first round of the Nassau Class C playoffs on Thursday.

Elizabeth Kenney, Mineola, A, Jr.: She had seven goals and an assist in a 19-11 loss against Lynbrook in the first round of the Nassau Class C playoffs on Thursday.

Jenna Soto, Smithtown East, A, Jr.: She played through a quad injury to score nine goals and lift the Bulls to a 12-9 win over Commack in a Class A quarterfinal playoff on Friday.

Ella Suglia, Mattituck, A, Sr.: She had five goals and two assists in a 15-12 victory over Mattituck in the Suffolk Class D semifinals on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Katie Fix, West Islip, 3B, Sr.: She hit a walk-off RBI double in the ninth inning of No. 3 West Islip’s 3-2 win over No. 14 Ward Melville in the first round of the Suffolk Class AA playoffs on Wednesday.

Brooke Leach, Sachem North, C, Jr.: She hit an inside-the-park home run and had three RBIs in No. 5 Sachem North’s 9-3 win over No. 12 Connetquot in the first round of the Suffolk AA playoffs on Wednesday.

Erin McMahon, Bayport-Blue Point, P, Sr.: McMahon struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 with an RBI as No. 8 Bayport-Blue Point defeated No. 9 Westhampton, 11-0, in the first round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Kyle Brindisi, Bethpage, P, Sr.: He struck out nine in five innings to help snap Division’s 22-game win streak, 3-2, in a Class A playoff game Friday.

Jack Costello, Patchogue-Medford, P, Sr.: The lefty pitched a six-hitter to lead the Raiders in a 3-2 win over top-seeded Connetquot in a Class AA playoff on Wednesday.

Michael D’Ambrosio, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, P, Jr.: He pitched a five-hitter and struck out 10 in a 6-1 win over East Meadow. He also went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBIs on Tuesday.

PJ Kakalos, Calhoun, P, Sr.: He fired a three-hitter and struck out eight in a 1-0 win over Wantagh in a Class A playoff game on Tuesday.

Liam Stemmler, Bayport-Blue Point, P, Sr.: He pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight in a 6-1 win over Miller Place in a Class A playoff game Friday.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo, Patchogue-Medford, QB, Jr.: She completed 20 of 29 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-13 win over North Babylon in a quarterfinal game on Friday.

Tyla Vuotto, Lynbrook, WR, Sr.: She hauled in 10 catches, including two for touchdowns, in a 20-0 win over Plainedge. She also had an interception and four flag pulls.