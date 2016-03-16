Mt. Sinai cheerleaders finish atop Winter Big 10

1. MOUNT SINAI CHEERLEADING The Mustangs made a clean sweep at every level of competition in the state this season. For that they earned the Winter BIG 10 championship. Under the guidance of coach Samantha Melella, the Mustangs won the Suffolk title, the state championship and the national crown.

2. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING The Friars captured their first Federation boys swimming championship in Buffalo, led by a 400-yard free relay team which finished in third, featuring three captains Sean Cannon, Noah Chernik, Tyler Meyers along with Andrew Stange. The 200 medley relay team of Meyers, Michael Chang, Stange and Cannon won in an automatic All-American time of 1:34.09.

3. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK Huntington’s 4X400 meter relay team capped off an undefeated season with a national championship in the final event of the weekend-long New Balance Nationals. Kyree Johnson, Lawrence Leake, Shane McGuire, and Infinite Tucker ran a 3:16.09 in the championship race, the fastest time in the country this season, according to milesplit.com

4. SACHEM BOYS BOWLING Sachem won the state boys bowling championship with a total wood of 6,166. Nick Caruana led the tournament with a 1,384 six-game series and Anthony Naujokas was second with a 1,325.

5. LONG BEACH WRESTLING The Marines won the Nassau tournament with a record 14 place winners and finished second in the state tournament. The Marines crowned four Nassau champs in senior Josh Bourne (120), sophomore Jacori Teemer (126), junior Tyrese Byron (152) and junior Tyreek Bromley (182). Teemer went on to win his third state title.

6. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS SWIMMING Hills won its first public school team championship, led by junior Alex Park who won his second consecutive 200 IM title in 1:51.21. Its 200 free relay team (Harrison Tack, Justin Chang, Dylan Chan, Park) set a Suffolk record, winning in 1:25.94.

7. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING Ward Melville defeated Jericho, 14-11, to win its ninth consecutive Long Island Championship and 141st dual meet in a row. Danny Solomon went 3-0 in sabre to lead the Patriots (17-0).

8. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS TRACK The Friars 4 X 1-mile team won the silver medal at New Balance Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan Saturday. Christopher Langer, Freddie Buckholtz, Ryan Kutch, and Ryan Dearie ran 17:16.45, breaking both the state and school record.

9. UNIONDALE GIRLS TRACK The Knight’s sprint medley relay team, composed of Ayanna Whittaker, Brianna McGregor, Asia Jinks, and Kristina Cherrington placed sixth at New Balance Indoor Nationals Saturday at The Armory in Manhattan. The time earned the team All-American status.

10. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL The Friars beat Christ the King, 59-51, behind Etalyia Vogt’s 15 points to capture the state CHSAA semifinal. They moved on to beat Msgr. Scanlon, 57-43, to win the CHSAA state title. The friars play in the state Federation tournament against LUHI tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the Times Union Center in Albany.

On the cusp: East Islip girls bowling, Long Island Lutheran boys basketball, Elmont boys basketball, Half Hollow Hills girls fencing.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Lutheran (22-3)

2. Elmont (23-3)

3. Baldwin (22-2)

4. Hills West (21-3)

5. Brentwood (19-3)

6. St. Anthony’s (20-7)

7. Kellenberg (21-4)

8. Northport (19-2)

9. Harborfields (19-5)

10. Chaminade (19-5)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. St. Anthony’s (23-3)

2. Lutheran (18-5)

3, Commack (22-3)

4. Baldwin (20-3)

5. Floral Park (24-2)

6. Islip (19-4)

7. Massapequa (18-4)

8. Sachem East (13-9)

9. Ward Melville (18-2)

10. Kings Park (18-3)

WRESTLING

1. Long Beach (17-0)

2. Massapequa (20-2)

3. Rocky Point (21-2)

4. Wantagh (22-4)

5. Hauppauge (14-2)

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

1. Massapequa

2. Plainview JFK

3. Wantagh

4. Sewanhaka

5. Bethpage

BOYS BOWLING

1. Sachem (13-1)

2. East Islip (12-2)

3. Patchogue-Medford (11-3)

4. Lindenhurst (12-2)

5. Middle Country (11-0)

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (10-0)

2. Bethpage (12-0)

3. Longwood (7-3)

4. Middle Country (9-1)

5. North Babylon (10-0)

BOYS SWIMMING

1. St. Anthony’s (8-0)

2. Half Hollow Hills (7-0)

3. Garden City (8-1)

4. Chaminade (6-2)

5. Syosset (9-0)

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (17-0)

2. Half Hollow Hills (13-3)

3. Jericho (13-3)

4. Garden City (13-2)

5. Commack (13-3)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Half Hollow Hills (16-1)

2. Commack (13-3)

3. Ward Melville (14-2)

4. Garden City (13-3)

5. Great Neck South (14-2)

GIRLS TRACK

1. Uniondale

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Sachem East

4. Bay Shore

5. Huntington

BOYS TRACK

1. Huntington

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Farmingdale

4. Central Islip

5. East Meadow