High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, tennis, field hockey
Liam Harrington scored in the third minute of the first overtime to lead Harborfields boys soccer to a 3-2 victory over Half Hollow Hills West in Suffolk VII on Tuesday. Andrew Lowenhar made six saves for Harborfields (3-2). Max Proniewski made four saves for Hills West (3-2-1).
Center Moriches 4, Southampton 3: Marquis Miles scored the winner with two minutes left in the first overtime to lead Center Moriches (3-4-1) in Suffolk VIII. Nick Gonzalaz scored two goals for Southampton (0-5).
Huntington 3, West Islip 0: Carlos Gutierrez scored three goals and Bryan Lizama had two assists to lead Huntington (8-1-1) in Suffolk V. Daniel Von Thaden made six saves for West Islip (4-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
Bay Shore 3, Half Hollow Hills East 2: Leah Mendolia scored two goals off free kicks, including the winning goal in overtime, to lead Bay Shore (5-2) over Hills East (2-4) in Suffolk I. Lily Norena scored one goal and Emily Wolfe made nine saves. Isabella Fontalvo and Emma Raptis each scored one goal for Hills East.
Ward Melville 1, Sachem East 0: Jillian Anderson scored a header off an assist from Marissa Tonic to lead Ward Melville (5-0-1) in Suffolk I. Sophia Carpenito made nine saves for Sachem East (3-2-1).
North Shore 2, Wantagh 1: Crystal Knoell scored the winning goal off an assist from Alyssa Uliano with 10:46 left in the second half to lead North Shore (1-2-0) in Nassau AB-1. Isabella Astaiza made eight saves for Wantagh (1-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
Seaford 1, Great Neck North 0: Emma Masie scored in the first 25 seconds of the game on an assist from Jacqueline Grimaldi to lead Seaford (1-1) over Great Neck North (1-1) in non-league. Medalyn Yu made 10 saves for Great Neck North.
East Hampton 2, Sayville 1: Melina Sarlo scored the winning goal off an assist from Emma McGrory with 7:34 left in overtime to lead East Hampton (6-0) over Sayville (3-3) in Suffolk II. McGrory tied the score at 1 with 1:46 left in the third quarter, just 14 seconds after Sayville’s Ava Sanchez scored.
Shoreham-Wading River 1, Miller Place 0: Ellie Arena scored a goal with 5:31 remaining to lead Shoreham-Wading River (6-0) in Suffolk II. Nicolette Capocci made 14 saves for Miller Place (4-2).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Connetquot 3, Patchogue-Medford 2: Alex Lillie had 28 kills and five blocks, Dylan Wilkinson had 50 assists and two aces, and Brennan O’Connor had nine kills and four blocks to lead Connetquot (3-2), 27-29, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 15-11, in Suffolk I.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kellenberg 3, St. John the Baptist 0: Stella Becker had eight kills and four aces to lead Kellenberg to a 25-5, 25-12, 25-18 win in CHSAA. Alannah Plunkett had 13 digs and Grace Canade had seven digs for Kellenberg (2-0). Bianca Sapano had 13 assists. St. John the Baptist is 2-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Islip 4, West Islip 3: AnneLise Eichler and Erin Fredrickson defeated Ryan Hicks and Melina Padilla, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in fourth doubles to break a tie at 3 and lead East Islip (5-3) over West Islip (4-2) in Suffolk II.
BOYS GOLF
Bayport-Blue Point 8.5, Babylon 0.5: Kaiden Capurso shot 3-under 33 for Bayport-Blue Point at West Sayville in Suffolk V.
West Islip 8, North Babylon 1: Quinn Reilly shot an even-par 34 for West Islip at Southward Ho Country Club.
Smithtown East 7.5, Kings Park 1.5: Brendan Carroll and Brendan Power both shot 1-over-par 37 at Smithtown Landing Country Club.