MacArthur wrestling's Vincent Orandello breaks through for Nassau Div. I crown at 108 pounds

For the third straight year, MacArthur’s Vincent Orandello squared off with Long Beach freshman Ethan Andreula under the lights of David S. Mack Center at Hofstra University for a Nassau County Division I wrestling title.

With a minute to go, it looked like Orandello would come up just short of a title for a third time. But as the MacArthur crowd got louder and the eight shirtless students with “V-I-N-C-E-N-T-!” painted across their chests got rowdier, Orandello turned the tide.

The junior scored a reversal with 54 seconds remaining and added two near-fall points to secure a 4-1 decision for the 108-pound title Sunday evening. It’s his first county title.

“I was down on the mat thinking about my last two matches with him and I didn’t want to end it like that and go home shorthanded again,” Orandello said. “I started hearing my friends in the crowd and I was like, ‘I can’t lose in front of them. Everyone believes in me, I’ve just got to believe in myself.’”

Each of their previous meetings in the finals were decided by one point, with Andreula winning two straight titles at 102 and 101 pounds.

“Losing to the same kid in the finals twice in a row, some kids would say, ‘Maybe I won’t go in his weight class this year. Not Vinny,” MacArthur coach Mike Marrero said.

“Ethan’s a very good opponent and a really good wrestler,” Orandello said. “When I’m in practice, he’s the one that pushed me the most. Just thinking about the last two times I lost to him really pushed me the extra mile.”

Orandello (29-1) has already shifted his focus to the state tournament at MVP Arena in Albany, beginning on Feb. 28.

“Back to work tomorrow,” Orandello said. “My next goal is to be a state champion this year.”

Sibomana-Rodriguez, Salazar repeat

Andreula (37-3) was one of three returning champions. His teammate, junior Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, pinned Andrew Poh (Valley Stream North) in 2:40 for the 116-pound title. It’s the fourth straight county championship for Sibomana-Rodriguez (45-2), a UNC commit.

Hewlett sophomore Carlos Salazar won a 7-3 decision over Oceanside senior Jake Strianese for the 124-pound title. Salazar (37-4) was last year’s 116-pound champion.

“It’s hard to do it, especially in a weight class like this. A lot of kids want my spot, I just had to push the pace to get through that,” Salazar said. “It’s an awesome feeling. I love this sport with all my heart.”

Farmingdale dominates

Fresh off a Nassau Division I dual meet title and an appearance in the state dual meet finals, Farmingdale won the team competition with 195 points. Senior Eric Wolf and junior Josh Kama became the Dalers’ first champions since 2018.

Wolf won a 10-2 major decision over Bellmore JFK freshman Peter Mikedis for the 152-pound title. He was named the tournament’s champion of champions. Wolf (36-5) placed third at 152 last year and will make his first appearance in the state tournament.

“I went to counties my freshman year and I remember being very upset after I got eliminated,” Wolf said. “When I walked out of that gym, I told myself I would be here in the county finals one day. Sure enough, I was and I’m very grateful to win and I’m glad my teammate was able to win.”

Kama won a 14-2 major decision over Oceanside senior Jared Marine for the 190-pound title. Kama upset Marine in last year’s quarterfinals as the No. 8 seed, but fell in the semifinals. Kama (27-2) spent much of the offseason improving his physique and strength. He entered this weekend’s tournament as the No. 2 seed, with Marine the top seed.

“I felt like I was the underdog coming into this match and I knew I had to shoot my shot first,” Kama said. “Lifting in the offseason really helped me a lot. When I’m on top, it’s very hard for my opponent to get up.”

Kama was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

Valenzuela ends drought

Glen Cove senior Giorgio Valenzuela earned an escape with 15 seconds left in a 6-5 decision over MacArthur’s Michael Waters for the 170-pound title. Valenzuela (34-4) became Glen Cove’s first county champion since 2002 and fifth overall.

“This whole moment is super surreal,” Valenzuela said. “I love my town and my community and I’m just glad to bring home a county championship.”

Cinderella stories

Eighth-seeded Kai Tiringer of Massapequa defeated No. 6 Harlan Chugerman (Bellmore JFK) by a 13-6 decision for the 138-pound title. No. 7 Emmanuel Exantus (Westbury) won an 11-4 decision over top-seeded Landon Lee (Herricks) for the 215-pound title. Exantus knocked off No. 3 Justin DePietro (Sewanhaka East) in the semifinals.