Islanders put defenseman Adam Pelech on long-term injured reserve

The Islanders placed top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech on long-term injured reserve on Saturday and claimed journeyman blue-liner Mike Reilly off waivers from the Panthers prior to facing the Flyers at UBS Arena.

Pelech suffered an upper-body injury in Friday night’s 5-3 win in Ottawa, exiting along with fellow defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper body) early in the first period.

Also on Saturday, the Islanders placed fourth-line left wing Matt Martin (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 15. He missed his fifth straight game.

Pelech left the ice at 2:23 after absorbing a hit from Drake Batherson four seconds earlier and appearing to hurt his left wrist. Aho was checked hard into the end boards by Rourke Chartier and hobbled to the bench at 3:07 before following Pelech to the Islanders’ room.

The left-shooting Reilly, 30, appeared in two games this season with the Panthers after agreeing to a one-year, $1 million deal. He has played 339 NHL games for the Wild, Canadiens, Senators, Bruins and Panthers after being a fourth-round pick of the Blue Jackets in 2011.

Placing Pelech on LTIR means the defenseman must miss at least 10 games and 24 days. But it also means the Islanders can use the $5.75 million salary-cap charge for Pelech’s salary to exceed the cap-ceiling of $83.5 million, allowing them to afford Reilly.

Pelech, 29, in the second season of an eight-year, $46 million deal, missed three games this season after a hip-to-hip collision with the Capitals’ Aliaksei Protas on Nov. 2.

This will mark Pelech’s third lengthy injury absence in five seasons. He missed the final 30 regular-season games in 2019-20 — the season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic — after injuring his Achilles’ tendon. Last season, he was out 21 games after suffering a head injury on Dec. 6, 2022.

The Islanders went a combined 17-32-12 during those two absences and went 0-2-1 with Pelech out of the lineup earlier this season.