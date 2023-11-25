Islanders' Lou Lamoriello backs coach Lane Lambert, efforts of players after slow start to season

Lou Lamoriello still believes strongly in Lane Lambert as the Islanders coach.

The Islanders entered Saturday night’s match with the Flyers at UBS Arena on a three-game winning streak after a prior 0-4-3 skid led to some speculation about Lambert’s job security.

“Lane’s composure through that whole process was evident by the way the players came out of it,” the president/general manager said of his second-year coach.

But Lamoriello also acknowledged the ups-and-downs through the first quarter of the season, which may get rockier with top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech (upper body) being placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday. Defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper body) is also out, which prompted Lamoriello to claim blue-liner Mike Reilly off waivers from the Panthers and recall defenseman Grant Hutton from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

And he was asked about the fans at UBS Arena chanting for his ouster and Lambert’s firing in successive games.

“I have no response,” Lamoriello said. “That’s part of the game. I respect the fans. They have the right to do what they feel. I love their passion. I don’t mind. We’re expected to win.”

The Islanders entered Saturday two points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

“We had a tough stretch but we were playing good hockey, still,” said defenseman Noah Dobson, who was tied for the team lead with 16 points along with Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson through 19 games. “I feel like our game is trending in the right direction. We’ve made a couple of adjustments along the way. We can still keep getting better.”

Poor penalty killing — just 5-of-13 in a three-game stretch from Nov. 13-16 — and leaky third-period play led to some of the losses.

But Lamoriello said he believes the issues, including taking bad penalties and turning the puck over, have been “corrected.” As a result, the defense has improved.

“The last several games, our coverage has been exceptional,” Lamoriello said. “Our breakouts have been extremely good and I think we’ve had some great offensive opportunities, which we’ve capitalized. At this point, all you do is look forward. You don’t look back.”

The Islanders scored 13 goals in winning their last three games.

Top-line center Bo Horvat had a five-game point streak snapped in the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the visiting Flyers on Wednesday while Barzal’s four-game point streak was ended. Horvat entered Saturday with five goals and nine assists and Barzal had five goals and 11 assists with each in the first season of mega eight-year deals.

“I think that both Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal have much more to give,” Lamoriello said. “I believe they will and I think that’s the good news, their abilities of what they can bring. But I think they have more to bring, yes.

“Don’t misinterpret my answer. We like to think players like Bo and Mat, there’s always more to give and we’ll never accept where they’re at. It’s an unfortunate thing, but that’s what happens. That’s not saying they aren't doing very positive things.”