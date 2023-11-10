Are these the Islanders we should expect to see the rest of the way?

It’s not hard to analyze why the Islanders have been losing. The costly defensive mistakes and penalties that continually sabotage their third periods are very evident.

The real question is whether this 0-2-1 skid — part of a larger 1-2-2 slide — is just who the Islanders (5-4-3) are this season, whether they are more also-ran than playoff contender.

Their play has shown there’s a real possibility it’s the former even as the Islanders argue otherwise.

The next two weeks should provide crucial answers. An eight-game stretch starting with Saturday night’s match against the Capitals at UBS Arena includes just one team — the Canucks — above the Islanders in the overall NHL standings, though that’s not to suggest any single game is easier or harder in the league’s parity-driven landscape.

The thing is, coach Lane Lambert first but, bigger picture, president/general manager Lou Lamoriello, must get this turned around and quickly. Their administrations are unlikely to survive a non-playoff season.

“I think we have the confidence that we can go and compete and win every night, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” Brock Nelson said after Thursday’s 5-2 loss in Boston in which the Bruins outscored the Islanders 3-1 in the third period, making that total 10-3 against over the final 20 minutes of the last five games.

“Right now, it feels like things are tough. One play and it comes at a critical time, said Nelson. "I feel like the first couple of games this season we did a better job of coming out right away and getting that first [goal] and maybe free us up and play a little more aggressive and a little bit more confident. But I think we’re still a confident group no matter what’s going on.”

The Islanders did yield the first goal both to the Bruins and in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the visiting Wild but exited both first periods tied 1-1. It’s the endings, not the beginnings, that are dooming the Islanders.

“We’ve just got to stay out of the box,” top-line center Bo Horvat said. “I think we’re shooting ourselves in the foot by taking these penalties and giving them the opportunity to come back in the game.

“The games are right there. I don’t feel like we’re getting dominated or not playing well. It’s just a matter of us getting the bounces and that’s us not doing it to ourselves and taking these penalties.”

More bounces and more consistent offense. Nelson and defenseman Noah Dobson — quite possibly on his way to a first All-Star berth and, possibly, Norris Trophy consideration — are leading the team in goals (six) and points (12), respectively.

Anders Lee has gone seven games without a point. Mathew Barzal has two goals. Kyle Palmieri has cooled after a fast start with no points in three games. Jean-Gabriel Pageau does not have a goal, and Pierre Engvall, in the first season of a seven-year, $24 million deal, was a healthy scratch against the Bruins.

Are these really the Islanders? They still have time to prove otherwise.

But not much time.