Josh Bailey says goodbye to Isles fans in letter

Josh Bailey, in a heartfelt goodbye to Islanders fans posted on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, recounted he’s had plenty of people come up to him this offseason and thank him for his 15 seasons with the team.

“But, in my mind, it’s backwards,” Bailey wrote. “We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support over the years…It has been an honor to live on Long Island, wear the Islander jersey, and help represent this great organization and our fans from all over.”

Bailey, who turns 34 on Oct. 2, wrote nothing of his immediate plans as he remains unemployed with NHL teams opening training camp next week. Bailey, who grew up just outside of Toronto, did write “Long Island will always be home for me and my family.”

The Islanders traded Bailey, their longest-tenured player who lost his lineup spot toward the end of last season, to Chicago on June 29 and Chicago promptly bought out the final season of his six-year, $30 million deal to make him an unrestricted free agent.

“Over the past couple of months, there have been quite a few moments that have brought me to a pause,” Bailey wrote. “I think what has hit the hardest is realizing that this chapter has come to an end. All of the things that I love about putting on the Blue and Orange are now just a memory. Although it has made me emotional at times, I will always cherish those memories.

“I want to thank not just this great fan base, but the people of Long Island as a whole.”

Bailey, selected ninth overall in 2008 before jumping directly from junior hockey to the NHL, is third on the Islanders’ all-time list with 1,057 games played, compiling 184 goals and 396 assists.

But he was a healthy scratch for 10 of the final 12 regular-season games and for all six playoff games in the Islanders’ first-round loss to the Hurricanes and said at the team’s breakup day on May 1 he was not interested in returning this season in a limited role.

Bailey did insist he wanted to continue his career. At this point, he may have to try and attract a professional tryout offer to a team’s camp.

“Bails is an unbelievable hockey player,” Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri said on breakup day. “A great teammate. A great professional. I have so many great things to say about Bails. He’s just an unbelievable teammate. That’s something, as you spend more time [in the league], you really appreciate guys that have that ability.

“No matter what happens, he’s meant a lot to this organization and even more to the guys inside the room.”