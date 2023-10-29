Semyon Varlamov makes 34 saves in Islanders' shutout win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s no goalie controversy with the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov is the complementary piece and Ilya Sorokin is the franchise netminder.

But for the second time in his two starts in this young season, Varlamov showed why he was a longtime No. 1 goalie in the NHL and is crucial to the Islanders’ chances this season. He made 16 of his 34 saves in the third period as the Islanders, with a gritty defensive effort, topped the Blue Jackets 2-0 on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena for their second straight win and second shutout of the season.

“Varly was outstanding,” said defenseman Adam Pelech, who had three of the Islanders’ 20 blocked shots. “He had a great game in Buffalo, too. So to play better in front of him felt good. A lot of commitment and sacrifice at the end, blocking shots. It was definitely a full team effort.”

Still, the Islanders (4-2-1) couldn’t get a comfortable margin against the Blue Jackets (3-3-2) until Matt Martin, at the crease, lifted the rebound of Casey Cizikas’ shot for a 2-0 lead at 16:39 of the third period.

Varlamov’s first start of the season was a 3-1 road loss to the Sabres on Oct. 21 as he faced 43 shots. It was his play that kept that game deadlocked at 0-0 until late in the second period.

“It feels amazing,” said Varlamov, who notched his 39th career shutout. “We won. I got a shutout. It feels really good. I’m happy about the way the team played and the way I played today.”

“I thought our guys did a great job of battling,” coach Lane Lambert said. “There were some close calls, but that’s the way hockey is . . . We really have a ton of confidence when [Varlamov] is in net.”

Lambert, with his team protecting a one-goal lead over the Blue Jackets, swapped right wings Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom in the second period. Barzal skated with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom while Wahlstrom’s strong game earned him playing time with top-line center Bo Horvat and Anders Lee.

Lambert said he didn’t think Horvat’s line was “going” until he made the switch. But he said Barzal will be back together with Horvat — as has been the case since Day 1 of training camp — when the Islanders face the Red Wings on Monday night at UBS Arena.

Wahlstrom logged a season-high 13:51 with one shot on net and seven chances.

“I was just active,” said Wahlstrom, whose last season ended with a knee injury on Dec. 27.

“I’m putting in so much work away from the game right now and getting my speed back. Today was a really good step in the right direction.”

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 15:45 of the first period as Kyle Palmieri — with his third goal of the season (to go with four assists) — pounced on a long rebound of Pierre Engvall’s shot from the right to beat Spencer Martin (31 saves).

Varlamov gloved Jack Roslovic’s hard shot off the rush from the right at 6:45 of the third period and smothered Cole Sillinger’s one-timer 25 seconds later. Roslovic hit it off the left post from close range on the power play at 8:32 before Varlamov denied him again from close range just before the man advantage expired.