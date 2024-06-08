SARATOGA SPRINGS – Three Triple Crown races, three different winners.

The Danny Gargan-trained Dornoch, a 17-1 shot, made it three-for-three at Saturday’s 156th running of the Belmont Stakes, running the shortened 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.64. The Belmont was moved upstate with Belmont Park in Elmont undergoing a massive reconstruction planned to take two years.

At Belmont, the race is run at 1 1/2 miles.

Dornoch, who finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby, running on the inside held off inexperienced Mindframe on the outside down the stretch. Mindframe, at 5-1, entered the Belmont two-for-two lifetime, going wire-to-wire each time.

Sierre Leone, the 8-5 favorite, ran third after Mystik Dan edged him by a nose in a three-way photo finish in the Derby. Dornoch also beat Sierre Leone by a nose in the Grade 2 Remsen on Feb. 17.

Preakness winner Seize the Grey, at 5-1, finished seventh after breaking from the rail to the lead around the first turn.

Honor Marie, at 13-1, finished fourth.