SportsHorse Racing

Belmont Stakes: Dornoch holds on to win first Triple Crown race at Saratoga

Dornoch, (6), with Luis Saez up, crosses the finish line...

Dornoch, (6), with Luis Saez up, crosses the finish line ahead of Mindframe (10), with Irad Ortiz Jr. up, to win the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs. Credit: AP/Julie Jacobson

By Andrew Grossandrew.gross@newsday.comAGrossNewsday

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Three Triple Crown races, three different winners.

The Danny Gargan-trained Dornoch, a 17-1 shot, made it three-for-three at Saturday’s 156th running of the Belmont Stakes, running the shortened 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.64. The Belmont was moved upstate with Belmont Park in Elmont undergoing a massive reconstruction planned to take two years.

At Belmont, the race is run at 1 1/2 miles.

Dornoch, who finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby, running on the inside held off inexperienced Mindframe on the outside down the stretch. Mindframe, at 5-1, entered the Belmont two-for-two lifetime, going wire-to-wire each time.

Sierre Leone, the 8-5 favorite, ran third after Mystik Dan edged him by a nose in a three-way photo finish in the Derby. Dornoch also beat Sierre Leone by a nose in the Grade 2 Remsen on Feb. 17.

Preakness winner Seize the Grey, at 5-1, finished seventh after breaking from the rail to the lead around the first turn.

Honor Marie, at 13-1, finished fourth.

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

More on this topic

More horse racing

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME