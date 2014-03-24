CBS/TBS avoid Michigan gridlock

Normally the television executives who keep us up into the wee hours during the NCAA Tournament’s regional semifinal round at least stagger the most attractive matchups in the early and late slots.

So how is that on Friday Kentucky-Louisville and Michigan State-Virginia – the sexier games in the Midwest and East – both ended up in the late prime time period?

Simple: There was no avoiding pitting John Calipari against Rick Pitino in the showcase game on CBS Friday, so Michigan thus will face Tennessee earlier that night in Indianapolis.

That in turn made it impossible to have Michigan State and Virginia play early at the Garden (and on TBS) – and thus keep them clear of Kentucky-Louisville – as it would have left two Michigan schools playing at the same time.