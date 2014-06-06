Doc Emrick back on job for Game 2

Doc Emrick, who missed calling Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final following the death of his father-in-law, flew to Los Angeles Thursday night and was at Staples Center for the Rangers' practice Friday.

He will call Game 2 for NBC Saturday, with Kenny Albert, who had filled in for him, returning to his usual Rangers radio role.

Emrick said he watched Game 1 on television and heard replays the next day of the goal calls by Don La Greca, who filled in for Albert on ESPN New York radio.

"They were wonderful,'' Emrick of his fill-ins' work. He also said he was touched by Albert referencing his personal situation at the start of the telecast.

"You never forget someone treating you as nicely as he did my wife and me at the top of the show," Emrick said. "You don't forget things like that. Kenny would say that's just appriopriate, but he did a very genuinely nice job with that."

Regarding Albert's performance, Emrick said, "I listened to him off and on through the whole playoffs and he’s just fantastic. He’s on top of things. He calls things excitedly. But I heard Don’s calls on the radio the next day and not only were his calls accurate, they were great, even the ones he may not have been thrilled about [as the Rangers' radio play-by-play man].

"They were both fantastic."

With Emrick calling Game 2, Kings season ticket holder Al Michaels in the stands and Vin Scully presumably at home nearby - the Dodgers are on the road - the L.A. area will be host Satudray night to the men many regard as the preeminent hockey, football and baseball annnouncers in America.