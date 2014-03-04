Gary Apple replaces Chris Carlin as Mets studio host

SNY announced Tuesday that Gary Apple will replace Chris Carlin as the network's primary studio host for Mets games alongside analyst Bob Ojeda.

Carlin, who had been in that role the previous five seasons, will remain with the network, including as a co-host of the show "Loud Mouths" and as an anchor on SNY's nightly news and highlights show.

Apple has been a member of the SNY staff since the channel's inception eight years ago.

In addition to Ojeda, Bobby Valentine and Jim Duquette will make appearances as studio analysts during the season.