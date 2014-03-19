Isiah Thomas sees 'a different kind of working relationship' with media for Phil Jackson

NBA TV analyst Isiah Thomas, who used to be the Knicks' president and still is a friend of James Dolan, the Garden's executive chairman, weighed in on Tuesday night's pregame show regarding the team's new grand basketball poobah:

“I think Jim [Dolan] definitely will give him the reins. He will give him the reins in terms of running the organization, running the basketball operations. I also think one of the key things for Phil is to be able to communicate and articulate his vision and his plan to the media and to the city.

"And the media policy that we’ve all kind of discussed, [and] been a part of, I don’t know if he’ll be beholden to that policy. Now, at the same time, I do think he’ll respect some attributes of it. But for the most part, I think Phil understands that you need the community to win.

"There’s certain aspects of the media that you need to have to present your message and to present your vision. So, I see a different kind of working relationship that Phil will have that none of us as presidents had before.”