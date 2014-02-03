Mike Francesa on Michael Kay: 'Classless, loser move'

Michael Kay opened his first simulcast on the YES Network Monday with a not-so-veiled shot at WFAN's Mike Francesa, who occupied that time slot for 12 years.

Shortly after going on the air at 3 p.m., Kay dumped a plastic bottle of Diet Coke - Francesa's longtime beverage of choice - into a garbage can held by his partner, Don LaGreca.

The gag was executed wordlessly, but the reference to Francesa was clear.

When asked later by Newsday what he thought of the gesture, Francesa called it, a "classless, loser move from two guys I have been burying in the ratings for over a decade."

Shortly after Kay's simulcast began at 3 p.m., Francesa said on the air, "We're no longer on YES. That's YES' problem, not mine."

Francesa's final show on YES was Super Bowl Sunday morning. He said on the air Monday that he likely would not have a new TV home until around April 1.

Kay's show began with the screen quoting British philosopher Alan Wilson Walls, who said, "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance."

Below that read, "Today we join in a new dance, The Michael Kay Show on YES begins - right now . . . "

Kay's set was modestly appointed compared to Francesa's on YES, with a blue background and few bells and whistles.

It is not yet clear from where he will do his ESPN Radio/YES show during the baseball season.

Watch Kay drop a bottle of Diet Coke in the trash: