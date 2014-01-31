No, Mike Francesa does not plan to attend FrancesaCon; but he's flattered!

The Newsday Sports Super Bowl team caught up with Mike Francesa Friday just before he went on the air at M&M's World, where crowds were so thick around the WFAN set that there was human gridlock.

Here he is on a several important topics, including his thoughts on FrancesaCon, the fan-organized event Saturday that will celebrate their hero at various bars around Manhattan.

On the setup for Super Bowl XLVIII festivities:

“This is the first day that I actually went and saw everything. I thought it was actually pretty disjointed. I think one thing that really hurt the – and I don’t want to snipe at them because what’s the point – but I think not having the Javits Center really hurt them, because they moved all their sales stuff into Macy’s. They have stuff on the street, all the stuff you would have put in the Javits Center if they could have gotten it. I really think they could have had an NFL Experience. I think for the fan it would have been a much easier week if they had had the Javits Center. I don’t understand why they couldn’t get it, but that’s their deal. I thought they did a did pretty good job, but I really felt funny that if you walked Sixth Avenue you wouldn’t even think anything is going on. You walk Broadway, though, and it’s a whole different feel – a lot of fans.’’

On his final weekday simulcast on YES after 12 years:

“I actually haven’t thought about. It’s business. In this business it happens. It’s not like as emotional as it would be when I sign off FAN, but it has been 12 years. I’ve heard from a lot of the people there who I’ve worked with. Today I got a lot of phone calls and stuff, so it’s going to be different. Monday is going to be different. It’s going to have a different feel to it. We’re going to be off TV for a little while, minimum, just in the changeover. Our contract with YES doesn’t even end until after the show this afternoon, so it’ll be a little different show, no question.’’

On whether he will dress sloppily for radio show next week being off TV:

“You know, that’s a good idea. I can wear sweats and stuff if I want. But I don’t know if I’ll do that or not. Years ago, maybe, but now I’m not sure. I have too many nice clothes.’’

On whether he will attend FrancesaCon Saturday:

“First the [Francesa] shirt guys [from barstoolsports.com] came in last week with the shirt. I’ve seen the shirt, I’ve been signing the shirt all week. I’ve seen the shirts everywhere. Actually my kids even have them. They asked for them. I’m not going to let them wear them to the Super Bowl, though. I got a text from the guy who’s running it and he says there’s a charity element. That may make me promote it later in the program if there really is a charity element. I don’t know if there is or not yet. But I’m not an official contributor. But no, I will not be attending, officially, as of right now, I don’t have plans to attend officially.’’

On whether he finds it flattering or funny:

“I think it’s half flattering and probably half being made sport of. I think it’s somewhere in the middle. I think there is some flattery there that you’re even noticed, but there’s also I’m sure they’re poking a little fun at the same time. I’m sure it’s somewhere in between.’’

On prediction for game:

“I haven’t done that yet. I’ll give you the first one. I’m a little conflicted here, and usually I’m not often conflicted. I usually have rock-hard predictions. But I really believe that Seattle is the better team but my heart is with Denver. So is it heart or head here? I’m going to go – probably wrongly – head and say 24-21 Denver.