Rangers tickets for Game 6 are costly

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk, left, scores on Rangers goalie Henrik...

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk, left, scores on Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 27, 2014, in Montreal. Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson

By Neil Best

TiqIQ, which aggregates data from an assortment of secondary ticket sites, reports this fine Wednesday morning that the average asking price for Game 6 of the Canadiens-Rangers series on Thursday night is $965.74, up 34.6 percent since the NHL Eastern Conference final began.

The lowest asking price should you just want to be in the building if not close to the ice is a whopping $476, up 43.5 percent since the series started.

Naturally, if the Rangers advance to the Cup Final, these numbers could be dwarfed over the coming couple of weeks.

Thanks to the increased efficiency and transparency the Internet has created on the secondary market - and to far more relaxed laws regarding ticket resale - this should be a much wilder ticket landscape than what Rangers fans experienced in 1994, should their team be fortunate enough advance further in the big tournament.

