Report: Verducci, Reynolds to join Buck in No. 1 Fox booth

Fox has taken its time naming a replacement for Tim McCarver alongside Joe Buck in its No. 1 baseball booth, but with Opening Day approaching the network is poised to tab Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci, The Big Lead.com reported.

The move does not come as a surprise, especially in the case of Reynolds, a two-time All-Star as a player with an extensive TV resume that includes stints at ESPN and MLB Network.

Verducci has been at Sports Illustrated since 1993, before which he spent a decade at Newsday. So, come October, he will make history as the first former Newsday scribe in a World Series TV booth.

I would have offered to do it, but I am too busy covering football and listening to sports talk radio that time of year.

Plus, on the continuum of hair quality among men over 50, Tom famously is on one extreme, and I am on the other, alas.