Super Bowl Toboggan Run is open for business

The NFL officially put tickets to the Super Bowl Boulevard Toboggan Run on sale first thing Wednesday morning.

Ducats to ride the 60-foot-high, 180-foot-long attraction cost $5 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The ride will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1.

All proceeds benefit MillionTreesNYC , an intitiative aimed at planting a million trees in the city over a decade.

Tickets can be purchased in person starting Jan. 29 at the NFL Shop in the Macy's in Herald Squre and at 3 Bryant Park Plaza.

If you are under 36 inches tall, thank you for reading my blog! But you are not permitted to ride. If you are between 36 and 42 inches tall you can give it a whirl as long as an adult rides with you.

More than 42 inches tall? You must ride alone.