Tim Tebow debuts for ESPN, talks about singing chaplain

Tim Tebow debuted Monday as an ESPN analyst and acquitted himself rather well, mixing detailed technical analysis of the BCS National Championship Game with the kind of personal experience the network is looking for from him.

Still, the anecdote he offered during a morning SportsCenter appearance from the Rose Bowl had a distinctly wholesome, Tebowesque aspect to it.

When asked how he prepared on a big game day, Tebow relayed this from the leadup to the title game after the 2008 season, in which Florida went on to beat Oklahoma:

“I called a bunch of guys into my room and I gave them a quick talk and then we had our chaplain come in and play guitar and sing for about three hours.

“And we all just laid there and hung out and just had a fun time together and that was a nice way for us to find our homeostasis before you came onto a field and had the wild and craziness of a national championship.’’

Homeostasis!

Tebow also offered technical opinions on what Auburn’s defense ought to do against Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, including mixing up its coverages and fronts and “not let him be a phenomenal athlete, which he is; make him think and make him hesitate.”