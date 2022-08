Sure, there has been a seismic change in local baseball radio with the Yankees moving from WCBS to WFAN and the Mets from WFAN (after 27 years) to WOR.

But the announcers remain the same – John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman on the Yankees, Howie Rose and Josh Lewin on the Mets.

For how long, though? Sterling, Waldman and Lewin all are believed to have one-year deals, so 2015 could be another year of transition for listeners. Stay tuned!