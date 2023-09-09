U.S. Open: Daniil Medvedev pulls off upset of Carlos Alcaraz to advance to final

Daniil Medvedev has slayed another dragon, and he again did it by being the best version of himself.

Two years after defeating Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final – to date, the Russians only grand slam final victory – Medvedev took down top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open men’s semifinal Friday, 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

And his opponent in the final Sunday? No one other than his old pal, Djokovic.

“The challenge is that you’re playing a guy that won 23 grand slams and I only have one,” Medvedev said of Djokovic. “When I beat him here I managed to play better than myself. I have to do it again. There’s no other way.”

The turning point came in the sixth game of the third set, when the third-seeded Medvedev broke Alcaraz to punctuate a 20-point game. Alcaraz got it to game point five times without being able to convert, and Medvedev finally made him pay – Alcaraz netting a volley to give the Russian the 4-2 advantage.

He eventually won the match on his third game-point attempt – a forehand overhand that Alcaraz simply couldn’t reach.

Down 5-4 in the first set, Medvedev found another level – winning a five-volley point at net for one of the best sequences of the day, and eventually sent the set to tie-break. That’s when the Russian won two of Alcaraz’s serve points before slamming a forehand winner to take the tie-break, 6-3.

Up 3-1 in the second set, Medvedev was able to hold at love in the fifth game, and then broke Alcaraz in the next one. Medvedev ended up winning 16 of 18 points on his serve in the second set. The Spaniard, though, found his footing in the third set, going up 4-1 before eventually closing out the set on Medvedev’s unforced error – a backhand into the net.

It wasn’t early enough, though.

Medvedev had nine aces to Alcaraz’s none, won 82% of first service points and saved eight of nine break points.

“Before the match for sure a lot of doubts - could I impose my game on him,” Medvedev said. “To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it…Amazing.”