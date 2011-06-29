Lindsay Lohan completes house arrest

Lindsay Lohan completed her 35-day house arrest in Venice, Calif., Wednesday, ending a reduced four-month sentence handed down in May for probation violation in a 2007 DUI conviction.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Whitmore said the actress' electronic monitoring equipment was removed in the morning and she was expunged from the jail system shortly after.

The "Mean Girls" star, who turns 25 Saturday, must now do 480 hours of community service and complete an anti-shoplifting class.

"She's starting community service immediately," her mother and manager, Dina Lohan, told Newsday, while also debunking a newspaper report saying that her daughter would be celebrating her birthday at a Hamptons bash thrown by the music studio Stadium Red. "This is absolutely not true," she said. "They're using Lindsay's name to try to bring in more people. The reporter never spoke to me about this false rumor."

A spokeswoman for Stadium Red told Newsday, "I don't have a confirmed guest list."

Dina Lohan said her daughter, who was raised in North Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor, "is staying in Los Angeles," where she will celebrate her quarter-century with "a very low-key birthday dinner with family."

In another clarification, Lohan's spokesman, Steve Honig, said Lohan will not be on the cover of the September Vanity Fair, despite published claims otherwise. "It's Vanity Fair Italy," he confirms.

Lohan has a year to complete 480 hours of community service, with the first 360 to be served at the Los Angeles Downtown Women's Center, and the last 120 at the county morgue.

The probation violation that led to her house arrest had stemmed from Lohan pleading no contest to a charge of stealing a necklace from a Venice, Calif., jewelry store in January. If she breaks no laws, Lohan's supervised probation is scheduled to end within a year.