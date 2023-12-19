Holiday events, things to do during Christmas break on Long Island

Christmas and New Year's Eve are on the horizon and there is plenty of time for some holly jolly fun. If you have family and friends visiting for the holidays or kids looking to do something festive during school break, here are things to do this month that inject some holiday happiness.

CHRISTMAS HOUSE LONG ISLAND

358 North Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Gino Yanniello of Massapequa and sister Gianna prepare for a snowball fight in the Snow Room at Christmas House Long Island at The Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Bring your cellphone and get ready to take some selfies at this fun house where 10 different holiday-themed experiences await.

“This is a Christmas extravaganza featuring everything you could possibly want from a holiday attraction,” says founder Justin Schwartz. “We have tons of decorations, lights, Christmas movies playing, holiday trivia and even snowball fights.”

Each experience has a theme and an interactive component. A Harry Potter Christmas allows you to go inside Hogwarts where a wall portrait comes to life, candles float in the air and an invisibility cloak that makes visitors disappear. A Tropical Christmas has wall-to-wall sand where you can play nog pong or a ring toss game. A Blockbuster Christmas recreates an entire Blockbuster video store complete with clamshell boxed VHS movies on shelves, Christmas movie posters on the walls and Christmas movie trivia.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COST $29.99, $24.99 ages 13 and under

MORE INFO 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26, 3:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 27-28, 3:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31; 516-878-0273, christmashouselongisland.com



CHRISTMASLAND

Tanger Outlets, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

Rose Carlucci of Massapequa Park and her sister Jenna, pose for a photo surrounded by candy canes in the ChristmasLand pop-up at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Jump into all things Christmas where guests can immerse themselves in a dozen holiday settings at ChrismasLand.

Scenes include a Christmas lights miramaze funhouse, Santa’s throne, Candy Cane Lane with a peppermint painted floor, 14-foot candy canes plus a magical Christmas forest with a variety of decorated themed trees.

“Every guest gets a red wristband that has RFID technology built into it. They can scan their wristband at a kiosk, jump in the set and the photo is done for you,” says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events. “Once those photos are taken they are emailed and texted to the person who registered that wristband. This makes things easier for guests to enjoy the experience.”

Mrs. Claus’ Bakery and Gift Shop sells treats like hot chocolate, cotton candy, caramel popcorn, kettle corn and doughnuts plus Christmas light up necklaces, snow swords, Elf on the Shelf memorabilia and holiday-themed cups.

COST $27, $20 for ages 3-12, $22 for night owl admission (from 7 to 9 p.m.)

MORE INFO Noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 30; christmaslandny.com

HOLIDAY VILLAGE

The Milleridge Inn, 585 N. Broadway, Jericho

The venue's Holiday Village in Jericho has become a Long Island Christmas tradition that spans multiple generations.

“We always try to do something different,” says owner Butch Yamali. “The Holiday Village is over the top this year. We went further than we normally do.”

The Milleridge Express Train ($5 per person) takes riders around the property, through tunnels and to a fountain of lights. Escape the Igloo ($15 per person) offers participants a challenge while the Spooky Walk-Thru ($10) gives everyone a scare. There’s also a variety of games ($5 per person) to play like mini golf, giant Jenga and an obstacle course plus stores selling treats such as funnel cake, ice cream, fried Oreos and cinnamon bread.

COST Prices vary per activity

MORE INFO 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 31; 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

MR. GRINCH CHRISTMAS POP-UP

Alibi Lounge, 230 Main St., Farmingdale

Charles Jacker strikes a pose as Mr. Grinch at the holiday dining pop-up in Farmingdale. Credit: Dawn McCormick

The mean green one Mr. Grinch stars in his own pop-up experience where he plays to an audience of strictly adults (21 and over).

“The Grinch is more sarcastic and sassy with the older crowd,” says Marra. “Despite his discontent, he’ll pose for photos and sing a couple of songs like, ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ and ‘I Hate Christmas.’ He might even insult a few people with his remarks.”

The entire space is decorated in all green lights with artwork mimicking the Grinch’s lair from Whoville plus Grinch-inspired Christmas décor hanging from the ceiling.

Guests can order finger foods like fried wontons ($12) and big Bavarian pretzels ($13) as well as cocktails such as the Stolen Christmas Spiced Eggnog ($16) containing cinnamon-infused bourbon with eggnog Amaretto and a cinnamon sugar rim or the Whoville Martini ($15) made of vodka, half and half, gingerbread syrup garnished with Christmas sprinkles. Everyone gets a souvenir cup with the Grinch logo.

COST $25 per person (food and drinks a la carte)

INFO Seatings are 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 26-28; 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Dec. 29, 4; 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Dec. 30 and 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 31; mrgrinchpopup.com

THE CHRISTMAS CLUB

The Edgewood on the Green, 600 Long Island Ave., Brentwood

Meet Santa’s friends Buddy the Elf, the Grinch and Santa’s head elf Candy Cane at this festive pop-up. This family-friendly event features Christmas décor from floor to ceiling.

“Santa’s friends are visiting from the North Pole because Christmas spirit is low and they interact with the guests to bring it up by singing songs and taking photos,” says Marra. “The characters perform on stage then visit each table one-by-one.”

Guests can enjoy dishes like truffle gnocchi ($27) and stuffed shrimp ($35). Special cocktails will be served to the 21 and over crowd (with valid ID) like Jollypeno Margarita ($16) with tequila, jalapeños, lime juice, triple sec, agave, cranberry juice, garnished with rosemary, cranberries and a salt rim or the Polar Expresso Martini ($18) with vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, raspberry syrup, garnished with raspberry dessert sauce. Everyone leaves with an event branded souvenir cup.

COST $25 per person (food and drinks a la carte)

MORE INFO Seatings are 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 28-29; noon, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 30-31; xmasclubpopup.com