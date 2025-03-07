St. Patrick's Day weekend events on Long Island

When St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Monday, the annual holiday turns into a weekend-long celebration. Get on your green and head out starting March 14. Here are eight ways to find your own pot o’gold.

A musical journey to Ireland at The Suffolk

118 E. Main St., Riverhead

TV star/singer Michael Londra will perform in “Ireland With Michael: A Musical Journey" at The Suffolk in Riverhead on March 14. Credit: Diane Dumbadse

Travel to Ireland with PBS host and singer Michael Londra in "Ireland with Michael: A Musical Journey" on March 14. Londra, who was the lead singer of "Riverdance" on Broadway, sings and tells stories from his country backed by a video wall displaying Ireland’s landscape. "We visually bring them there, so the audience gets enveloped into the show," says Londra. "I’m going to make you laugh and cry. You will even learn some Gaelic."

WHEN 8 p.m. March 14

COST $60-$100

MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Pop in a pub

James Joyce, 49 South Ocean Ave., Patchogue

The Irish Times Pub, 975B Main St., Holbrook

Enjoy an authentic Irish experience at James Joyce in Patchogue March 14-17. Credit: Kiera Phelan

Kick back with some grub and suds at James Joyce in Patchogue and the Irish Times Pub in Holbrook, owned by a trio of men from Ireland.

"It’s a fun family celebration with a traditional Irish feel," says co-owner Lorcan Phelan, who hails from Kerry, Ireland.

There will be live entertainment March 14-15 from 6 to 9 p.m. by Bobby Sexton and Karen Bella respectively at The Irish Times while Sexton performs at 6 p.m. March 15 at James Joyce followed by a DJ set of traditional Irish tunes. Look out for bagpipers and Irish step dancers who pop in during dinner time.

Irish beers such as Guinness, Smithwick's and Harp will be on tap (pints $8-$9), plus green beer ($5 a pint). Dishes include classic Reuben burger ($19), fish and chips ($25), corned beef and cabbage ($28), bangers and mash ($24), Guinness Irish stew ($27) and more favorites.

WHEN Open daily: Noon to close at James Joyce; Open Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at The Irish Times Pub

COST No cover

MORE INFO 631-562-4000, jamesjoyceny.com; 631-467-4330, irishtimespubny.com

Head to a haunt

Bayville Scream Park, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Bayville Scream Park presents three St. Patrick's Day-themed haunted attractions on March 14-15. Credit: Nathan Polanco

It doesn’t have to be Halloween to venture into a haunted house as the park reboots for two days, March 14-15, to present three attractions, Bloodworth Mansion St. Patrick’s Haunt, The Leprechaun Funhouse of Fear in 3D and St. Patrick’s at the Asylum. There’s also a secret leprechaun bar inside as well as an ice cream parlor and arcade.

WHEN 6:30 to 10 p.m., March 14-15,

COST $39.75-$61.75

MORE INFO 516-624-4678, bayvillehauntedsaintpatricks.com

Catch a concert at The Warehouse

203 Broadway, Amityville

Prepare to dance as the Legendary Murphys take to the stage for two sets on March 15 during their annual St. Patrick’s party.

"We pepper in the Irish music among classic rock from Jimi Hendrix, The Who, the Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Eagles and Lynyrd Skynyrd," says guitar/lead singer Tom Murphy, of Malverne. "The Irish songs tend to have people singing along with a big hook in the chorus, which makes everybody feel good."

WHEN 6:30 p.m. March 15

COST $17

MORE INFO 631-238-1820, thewarehouseli.com

Celebrate at a brewery

Long Ireland Beer Company, 817 Pulaski St., Riverhead

Tasting room specialist Edward James pours one of the many brews on tap at Long Ireland Brewery in Riverhead. Credit: Daniel Brennan

The brewery will hold its annual St. Patrick’s celebration March 15 and 17. Chris Devine plays solo acoustic traditional Irish music and rock tunes during the afternoon March 15 until punk rock band Clover’s Curfew hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. Bagpipers and the Mulvihill- Lynch School of Irish Step dancers from Ronkonkoma will perform sporadically throughout the day. On March 17, the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Manhattan will be shown on flatscreen TVs and the Kilkenny Bastards duo performs from 4 to 7 p.m.

The brewery will be pouring 11 brews on tap including Hooligan Irish Stout and its flagship beer Celtic Ale (pints $8).

"Hooligan is a traditional dry Irish stout that’s malty with notes of coffee," says manager Sheila Malone. "Celtic ale is an amber lager with a toasty hint of caramel on the back end."

The Big Black Food Truck serves up corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and more.

WHEN 1 to 9 p.m. March 15, noon to 9 p.m., March 17

COST No cover, must be 21 and over

MORE INFO 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com

Follow a parade

Dancers perform at Wantagh's annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Wantagh Avenue. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Get out in the fresh air to watch a parade as there are several taking place throughout Long Island. On March 15, parades are happening in Massapequa, St. James, Jamesport and Westhampton Beach. Meanwhile, more will take place on March 16 in Wantagh, Farmingdale, Rocky Point/Miller Place, Bayport and Center Moriches.

WHEN March 15: 11 a.m. on Broadway in Massapequa; noon on the corner of Oneck Lane and Mill Road (at the Middle School) in Westhampton Beach; 1 p.m. at North Railroad and Washington Avenues in Jamesport; 1 p.m. along Woodlawn Avenue to Lake Avenue in St. James; March 16: 11 a.m. beginning at Montauk Highway and Snedecor Avenue in Bayport; 1 p.m. starting on the corner of 25A and Harrison Avenue in Miller Place and ending at the corner of Broadway and North Country Road in Rocky Point; 2 p.m. stepping off at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Regional Catholic School in Center Moriches; 2 p.m. from Wantagh High School, 3297 Beltagh Ave., Wantagh; 2 p.m. Main Street to Northside Elementary School in Farmingdale

COST Free

MORE INFO lisaintpatricksparades.com

Run a festive 5K

Tasker Park on Carroll Avenue to Greenport Harbor Brewery and Restaurant, located at 42155 Main Rd., Peconic

Put on your running shoes and get moving in the Shamrock Shuffle 5K presented by the Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club in Peconic on March 16. Starting in Tasker Park, the race will conclude at Greenport Harbor Brewery where refreshments will be provided for all participants.

WHEN 10 a.m. March 16

COST $33.63

MORE INFO strongislandrunningclub.com

Watch a classic

The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

Turn the clock back to 1952 for John Ford’s cinematic romantic comedy set in Ireland, "The Quiet Man," starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, on the big screen March 16.

WHEN 5 p.m. March 16

COST $21

MORE INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org