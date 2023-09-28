District finishes probe of reported racist graffiti by Division Ave. High football players

A misconduct investigation by the Levittown schools has been completed, the superintendent said, following a report that several students on the Division Avenue High School football team had scrawled what appeared to be racist and antisemitic graffiti in shaving cream on other students’ property off campus.

In a public letter dated Thursday, Levittown Superintendent Todd Winch wrote that “appropriate consequences will be administered” for the perpetrators in last week's incident but he didn't detail the investigation's findings or reveal what would punishment will be imposed. The students involved were not named.

After learning late last week about the “offensive words and images,” the district forfeited Division's homecoming game with W.T. Clarke High School and undertook the investigation, according to Winch’s letter, which did not detail what the perpetrators wrote or drew.

“We condemn racism and anti-Semitic behaviors in all forms, as well as any other types of inappropriate behaviors that do not align with the district’s mission. As a school community, we will continue to teach tolerance, build ally behaviors, and reinforce in our students the need for acceptance and respect for all,” the letter said. “However, we cannot resolve an issue such as this without your help. We ask that you discuss the hateful and inappropriate nature of such actions with your children and assure them that intolerance is not permitted in Levittown Public Schools.”

Long Island is no stranger to racist or antisemitic graffiti.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Among other incidents this year: In August, racially charged language was spray painted in Williston Park at an elementary school playground and on trees. In July, three swastikas were found scratched into playground equipment in Cedarhurst, and swastikas were also spray-painted that month on playground equipment at a Merrick elementary school. In March, words reflecting an “act of hatred” defaced a Great Neck Chinese Association banner hung on a railroad bridge.