Kenneth Bossert expected to be named Great Neck school superintendent

Kenneth Bossert, superintendent of the Elwood school district in Suffolk County and a veteran educator on Long Island, is expected to be named superintendent of Great Neck schools at a board of education meeting Wednesday night.

If approved by the Great Neck board, he will replace Superintendent Teresa Prendergast, whose death was announced Sunday evening and who was set to retire. For the past eight years, Prendergast, 60, served as superintendent for the district of about 6,600 students. She has been remembered by the district for her commitment to her students.

The Great Neck Board had launched a search for a new superintendent earlier this school year.

In a statement Wednesday, Bossert said, “It is with great pride and tremendous humility that I prepare to assume the post as Superintendent of Schools and Instructional Leader of the Great Neck Public Schools. I appreciate the confidence demonstrated by the Board of Education and look forward to partnering with all stakeholders upon my arrival on August 1. I join the community in mourning the loss of Dr. Prendergast, a cherished colleague that will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the entire Great Neck School community as we grieve.”

Bossert wrote to the Elwood community Tuesday that he had “mixed emotions” about leaving the district where he has served as superintendent since 2016. Prior to that, he served as superintendent of the Port Jefferson school district.

In a note to the Elwood community dated Tuesday, he wrote that his seven years in Elwood have been “extremely rewarding.”

“Although the race for excellence has no finish line, I feel confident in saying we have collectively taken many great strides forward over the last seven years. I thank you for the opportunity to have served this wonderful community and interact with your children each day. It has been an honor,” he wrote.

According to the agenda for the Wednesday meeting, the board is expected to vote on approving the appointment of Bossert to a five-year term beginning Aug. 1 and ending July 31, 2028.

Bossert has also served as president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association and is on the executive committee of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

Before his time at Port Jefferson, Bossert worked in the Three Village school district as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, after holding several other roles there.

The Great Neck board had appointed Assistant Superintendent Stephen C. Lando as interim superintendent a day after the district announced the death of Prendergast.